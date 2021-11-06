In times of cold or stress, there are few things more relaxing and comforting than a homemade dessert. Also, let’s be honest, many of us are simply sweet tooth; However, in recent months one of the strongest health recommendations is avoid excessive consumption of processed sugars. It is well known that they are the key to numerous chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular conditions, depression and more. Part of the balance is not to stop enjoying the delights of life, and it is a fact that sweet foods give us joy and the reality is that it is not necessary to avoid them completely. Currently there are magnificent healthy and simply exquisite recipes, such is the case of these low sugar anti-inflammatory desserts that will become your favorite taste.

Nowadays, more and more people are looking for the medicinal benefits of following quality nutrition and the first rule is to avoid the consumption of ultrap food.rocedados and fast foods. Similarly, experts recommend integrating the intake of foods with anti-inflammatory properties into the daily diet at each meal and that is why it is possible to assume that traditional desserts are completely out of range. The good news is a total misconception that for a dessert to taste good, it must be made with ingredients that aren’t exactly beneficial for long-term health. Nor is a healthy dessert limited solely to fruit. Based on this, we undertook the task of compiling 6 delicious and easy homemade dessert recipes, which are made without refined sugar, artificial sweeteners, refined flours or dairy, elements that not only increase their caloric content; they are usually active triggers of inflammation.

6 delicious homemade anti-inflammatory desserts:

1. Chocolate peanut butter pralines

Probably one of the most heavenly and curiously healthy combinations is chocolate and peanut butter. Not in vain is it one of the most loved mixes in the most famous sweets and desserts, the secret is to use dark chocolate without sugar or dairy with 70% pure cocoa and organic peanut butter without added sugars or fats. Fortunately, today there are many alternatives that meet these requirements. This Peanut Butter Chocolate Praline Recipe has no sugar or additives whatsoever and the honey is used solely to add a hint of sweetness. Puffed rice is the perfect finishing touch to add a rich crunchy texture.

Here the complete recipe.

2. No-bake turmeric bars

Is there an ingredient with a greater anti-inflammatory power than turmeric? The answer is no. Not only is it incredibly medicinal, it is a little-explored addition to desserts that makes a wonderful ally. The best of all is that its aromatic and intense flavor goes wonderfully with all kinds of ingredients, such as this recipe that is made with coconut flour, cinnamon, almond butter, maple syrup, and chocolate chips. A great alternative with a sweet taste is to prepare these bars that do not require an oven; They are the perfect afternoon companion.

Here the complete recipe.

3. No-Bake Lemon, Turmeric, and Apricot Bars

Another wonderful option of bars that work perfect to enjoy at any time of the day are these lemon, turmeric and apricot bars. They are another anti-inflammatory dessert, which invites us to make the most of ingredients with great medicinal potential as is the case with lemons, turmeric and apricots. In addition, it is a dessert with a lot of personality that has a great balance between spicy and sweet, without falling into the cloying! They contain super foods like oats and chia seeds, they also have the added benefit of being rich in fiber.

Here the complete recipe.

4. Vegan apple pie with a walnut crust

Apples are one of the most nutritious and healthy foods on the planet, they represent a complex nutritional formula that benefits health in many ways. They are satiating, moisturizing rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fiber. And besides, they are a true fall classic; the perfect ingredient to make all kinds of warm cakes. This recipe is an easy way to make good use of apples without using sugar, butter, or white flour. The crust is made with nuts and rolled oats, adding fiber, protein, and healthy fats.

Here the complete recipe.

5. Black bean brownies

Brownies are probably the guilty sweet treat of many of us, however sadly they are also one of the most caloric. Although this recipe for bean brownies might be quite strange, the reality is that you will be surprised how delicious they are. The secret to sweetening them without refined sugar is to use coconut milk, coconut sugar, and cocoa powder. The fiber and protein in beans also help keep blood sugar levels stable, add texture, and make them very filling. They are the perfect sweet snack, without putting your health at risk.

Here the complete recipe.

6. No Bake Blueberry Lemon Cheesecake Bars

Cheesecake is another of the most famous and delicious desserts in the United States, there are all kinds of caloric and very succulent versions. For lovers of this classic we bring these cheese bars with lemon and blueberries, which are not only low in calories and dairy-free They are rich in powerful antioxidants! Soaked cashews and coconut milk are used in this recipe to give the bars a rich, creamy texture. The blueberry jam, maple syrup, and vanilla extract provide just enough sweetness without making the dessert taste too tart.

Here the complete recipe.

