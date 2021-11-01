11/01/2021 at 13:04 CET

.

The Real Sociedad striker Alex Isak, author of the tying goal against Athletic in yesterday’s derby, Sunday, has signed one of the best months of his career in October, having achieved 2 goals with his team, Sweden, and 4 with his team in the Europa League and the national competition in which he has scored three games in a row.

Isak, one of the fashionable strikers in Europe, began the month with the definitive victory in the Swedish national team’s victories against Kosovo (3- 0) and Greece (2-0), in which he scored a goal in both to put the classification on track. He will play for Spain this November for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Those 2 goals, just out of the game, in addition to a muscle injury, gave energy to a Scandinavian striker who returned unleashed to Real. They scored 0-1 against Sturm Graz in the Europa League, a result that gave the Basques a very important boost in their goal of reaching the group stage.

Alex Isak’s streak would also pick up cruising speed in LaLiga, a competition in which he had not premiered this season and in which he achieved his first goal in the draw against Atlético at the Metropolitano (2-2) and the second last matchday in Balaídos against Celta.

His last goal, yesterday in the derby, served at least for Real to take a point that allows him to lead the league competition alone and face the match against Austrian Graz this Thursday with all confidence, decisive for the resolution of the group of the donostiarras in the Europa League.

La Real has begun this Monday to prepare this commitment, with sessions behind closed doors in Zubieta until Thursday, before receiving the Central European team in a match for which they could return Mikel Oyarzabal, the perfect complement to Alex Isak in a luxury front.