Huawei’s Matebooks are laptops that equip Windows 10 (or Windows 11 already) and that have top features in many cases. We have tried several of them that we can recommend.

Huawei is strong in sectors that allow it to remain in the limelight after the problems that have arisen with Google and the United States, especially in a segment that is giving them many joys, that of both laptops and desktops.

Their Huawei Matebooks are ultrabook-type laptops that have little to envy of any competitor, even the global benchmark such as Apple’s MacBook, both for features and price.

We have been able to submit to analysis several of Huawei’s laptops, both high-end premium models and others aimed at an audience that wants to spend much less money but have a powerful and light computer.

The design is one of the tricks that the Asian firm plays with, which bets on maximum weights of approximately 1.5 kg and ultra-thin chassis, so they are perfect PCs for students and professionals who always carry their computer with them wherever they go.

Then we review what several of those Matebook models have to offer that we have been able to test and that we recommend, and best of all, some of them are discounted in price in their official store.

Matebook 14s

With a 2.5K screen, 90W fast charging and an 11th Gen Intel Core i7, this is undoubtedly one of the best laptops of the moment, competing head-to-head with MacBook Pros.

This PC stands out above all for its design, and it is really ultralight, with only 16mm thick and a weight that this time does not even reach a kilo and a half.

In addition, the performance is outstanding, as we have seen in its review, although it should be noted that editing video or playing it makes perhaps more noise than desirable, one of the few points against it.

Its price is around 1,200-1400 euros, so it is expensive, although it is certainly worth it if you are looking for a laptop that can be upgraded to Windows 11 and gives high-end performance.

Huawei MateBook 14sDimensions314 x 230 x 16.7 mm | 1.44 kg Operating System Windows 10 | Upgradable to Windows 11 Processor Intel Core i7-11370H RAM 16 GB LPDDR4x at 3,733 MHz Storage 512 GB NVMe PCIe Graphics card Intel Iris Xe Screen size 14 “| LTPS panel | Refresh 60 or 90 Hz | 2.5K resolution of 2,520 x 1,680 pixels | 213 pixels per inch | Touch | Glossy finish | 100% SRGBWireless / networkingBluetooth 5.1 | Wi-Fi 6Data / A / V connectors2 x USB-C data and charging | USB 3.2 Gen 1 | HDMI | 3.5mm jackPrice € 1,299 at Huawei Store

Matebook X Pro (2021)

This laptop has an ultra-thin design, 3K screen and Windows 10 as an operating system, the direct competition of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 in its different configurations.

As its name suggests, this is a purely professional model. It does not have dedicated graphics, yes, but it is not necessary either, having a next-generation Intel Core i7 and an integrated GPU of such high quality.

The 12.9-inch 3K screen is another element that should be taken into account, and that is that there are very few models that offer such a good display.

The weight is even lower than in the previous model, and that has especially caught our attention in its analysis, which we recommend reading thoroughly if you think about spending the approximately 1,200 euros it costs (with discount included).

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021Dimensions304 x 217 x 14.6 mm | 1.33 kgOperating SystemWindows 10 HomeProcessorIntel Core i7-1165G7 11th Generation | 4 cores and 8 processing threads at 2.1 GHz RAM 16 GB LPDDR4X at 4266 MHz Storage 1 TB SSD M.2 NMVe PCIe Graphics card Intel Iris Xe Screen size 13.9 inches | FullView LTPS Touch | 3K (3,000 x 2,000 pixels) | 260 dpi | 450 nitsWireless / Networking ConnectivityWiFi 6 (802.11 ax), Bluetooth 5.1Data / A / V connectors1 x USB 3.2 Type A | 2 x USB 3.2 Type-C (unofficial Thunderbolt 3) | 3.5mm combo jack BatteryLithium polymer | 56 WhPrice1,799 euros

Matebook D 15 (2021)

New generation of one of Huawei’s most popular ultrathin notebooks. It maintains the design line of previous models and stands out for incorporating 11th Gen Intel Core processors and WiFi 6.

The Huawei Matebook D 15 (2021) has an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and we have also been able to test it with very good results, especially if we do not look at the value for money.

Why? Because its price is considerably lower, since at times when there are offers it does not even reach 800 euros, a bargain if we see its characteristics one by one.

From our experience, we can confirm that the performance is very good at all times thanks to its processor and its high-speed SSD, but it is also worth it for its design, light and made of aluminum.

It is a somewhat cheaper alternative to the MacBook Air, but with Windows 10 upgradeable to the new Windows 11 as soon as you decide.

Huawei MateBook D15Dimensions357.8 x 229.9 x 16.9 mmTotal weight1.56 kgOperating systemWindows 10 + Huawei ShareProcessorIntel Core i5-1135G7GPUIntel Iris XeMemory RAM16 GB DDR4 at 3,200 MHzStorage512 GB SSD NVMe PCIeScreen typeIPS | 15.6 “FullView | 16: 9 aspect ratio | Fits 87% of the front | TÜV Rheinland Screen resolution 1,920 x 1,080 Wireless connectivity Wi-Fi 6 | Bluetooth 5.1 | Huawei Share NFC A / VUSB 3.2 Gen 1 data connectors | 2 x USB 2.0 | USB Type-C | HDMI | 3.5 mm jack Battery 42 Wh | SuperCharge charge | 65 W Type-C charger Price 849 euros

Matebook 14 AMD (2020)

This ultralight computer has a 2K screen and Windows 10 as the operating system. It comes with different configurations in terms of Ryzen processor power.

There are several versions of this same model, which vary mainly in their processor. The one that we mention here and that we have had in our hands is the one with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, equivalent to the Intel Core i5 at practically all levels.

It is very similar in almost everything to the Matebook D 15 (2021) even in weight and design, also in price (approximately 800 euros) and it is not bad for those who prefer a somewhat more compact screen.

With 2K resolution it offers a viewing experience that is not bad at all, and without heating up even at maximum performance.

Huawei MateBook 14 (2020) AMD Dimensions 307.5 x 223.8 x 15.9 mm Total weight 1.49 kg Operating system Windows 10 Home Processor AMD Ryzen 5 4600H | 6 cores at 3 GHz and Turbo at 4 GHz Integrated GPU AMD Radeon (Radeon RX Vega 6) RAM 16 GB LPDDR4 at 2,666 MHz Storage 512 GB NVMe PCIe SSD Display type 14 “IPS | 2,160 x 1,440 pixels | 300 nits of brightness | 3: 2 aspect ratio | 100% sRGB Screen resolution 2,160 x 1,440 pixels | 185 dpi IEEE 802.11a / b / g / n / ac wireless connectivity (Dual band 2.4 and 5 GHz) | Bluetooth 5.0 | NFC A / V data connectors USB Type-C | USB Type-A 3.2 | HDMI | Mini headphone / mic mixer 56 Wh battery | 65 W USB Type-C charger Price 899 euros

Matebook X Pro (2020)

This laptop has an ultra-thin design, 3K screen and Windows 10 as an operating system, the direct competition of the MacBook Pro in its various configurations.

There are already several versions for sale of the Matebook X Pro. This is from 2020, although it is still a fairly powerful and appealing laptop, now a little cheaper if possible.

We were able to review it at the time and many conclusions are still current. The quality of its design and keyboard remain beyond doubt and with an Intel Core i7-10510U there is no doubt that the performance will be excellent.

It looks like its new version, although in this case the stock is intermittent in the official Huawei store and is not always available.

At all levels it is still worth it, although if you can afford the 2021 edition, it is not a bad option either.

Huawei MateBook X Pro Dimensions 304 x 217 x 14.6 mm Total weight 1.33 kg Windows 10 Home operating system Intel Core i7-10510U processor | 1.8 GHz 4-core and 4.9 GHz Turbo Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics | Nvidia GeForce MX250 RAM 16 GB LPDDR3 2,133 MHz Storage 1 TB NVMe PCIe SSD Display Type 13.9 “LTPS Touch | 450 nits of brightness | 3: 2 aspect ratio | 100% sRGB Screen resolution 3,000 x 2,000 pixels | 260 dpi IEEE 802.11a / b / g / n / ac wireless connectivity | Bluetooth 5.0 | NFC A / V data connectors 2 x USB Type-C Thunderbolt 3 | USB Type-A 3.0 | Mixed headphone / mic minijack 56 Wh battery | 65 W USB Type-C charger Price 1,899 euros

Matebook 13

This ultralight computer has a 2K screen and Windows 10 as the operating system. It comes with different configurations in terms of processor and storage.

Like other Huawei Matebooks, this 13-inch has an edition with an Intel processor and an edition with AMD, although for now there is limited availability of the first of them, which is what we have been able to analyze.

As it is an Intel Core i5 and an AMD Ryzen 5, surely the performance is similar. The design is identical, that’s for sure, and we attest that it is very good, slim and with an easy weight to carry in the backpack.

It is designed to offer maximum versatility, especially for fast charging and autonomy, which exceeds 10 hours of battery life.

If you are interested in the edition with AMD Ryzen 5, it is on sale in the Huawei eStore for 999 euros.

Huawei Matebook 13Screen 13 ” Touch IPS Resolution: 2,160 x 1,440ProcessorIntel Core i5-8565U / AMD Ryzen 5 3500U / AMD Ryzen 73700UGPUIntel UHD 620 / Radeon Vega 8 / Radeon Vega 10 RAM 8GB / 16GB StorageSSD 500GBPorts2 x USB Type-C ( one of charge with fast charge) / Jack 3.5 mmBattery41.7 W (3,660 mAh at 11.4 V) Fast charge: 100% in two hoursDimensions and weight286 x 211 x 14.9 mm 1.3 kgPriceFrom 999 euros

