The most used app in the streaming world has several ways to get the most out of it and that is why we show you six essential features that you can start putting into practice right now.

We all use Spotify. And if you are not active users, you have been, since it is not for nothing that it is the most used app in the world in music streaming.

For this reason, the application is much more complex and deep than it may seem at first, and it is that more than 10 years have passed since it was released.

So our job in today’s article is give you a series of tips, specifically six, so that you get the most out of the verdinegra app. Let’s go there:

Crossfade and transitions: If you like to listen to songs without cuts or sharp transitions, you should consider modifying some of Spotify’s playback settings. Go to Preferences and scroll down to Playback.

One option you can see is Allow smooth transitions between songs in a playlist. Thus, when you listen to some albums, you will notice that the artists have deliberately arranged the songs so that the transitions between them are smooth.

To these you can add the crossfade, which adds a fade effect between tracks that you are playing. This way the transitions are even smoother.

Audio customization: Spotify has some audio customization features that seek to enhance the ideal listening experience for each listener.

Among the elements to customize you have: Transmission and download quality, normalize the audio and level at maximum volume. To access all these settings, go to the settings or preferences menu, and you will find them under Audio quality.

Collaborative Playlists: This is ideal for those of you who are going on a trip together and want to have all the music in one place.

You just have to enter the context menu and activate Collaborative Playlist. You can then send the link to your friends, and they can edit, add and rearrange the tracks there. You can also see who added each track.

Folders with playlists: Spotify doesn’t have the best music organization system, we know. And playlists still can’t be tagged or sorted as well as they should.

However, there is a function that will help you keep your songs organized. Yes, we are talking about the playlist folders. It is an exclusive function of the desktop app that allows you to place the playlists in different custom folders.

Music discovery: One of the greatest strengths of Spotify as a music streaming service is how easy it is to discover new songs. There are tons of music discovery features that you can use to increase your current library.

One of these functions is named Improve, which allows you to discover new songs that might better fit into one of your existing playlists.

Private listening and private playlists: If you have a lot of friends on Spotify, but you don’t want them to see the music you are listening to, you can use two functions: private listening and hiding the playlists from your profile.

To start a private listening session, Open the Settings and go to the Social Networks section. There you will find the option Start a private session.

By default, the playlists you make are public and added to your profile. This means that if someone logs into your Spotify account, they will find all the playlists you have made.

Now you are ready to enjoy Spotify in all its splendor. Or at least to get a little more juice for the weekend.