Eating in the most prestigious restaurants in the world requires a etiquette to avoid ridicule, which many people do not know.

How many times have you eaten or dined at a Michelin star restaurant? Unless you have a good financial position or influential friends, possibly very few.

Even if you can afford it, it is difficult to find a table, because there is always a waiting list.

As you surely imagine, eating in such a sophisticated place is not like going to McDonald’s. There are a number of rules of etiquette explained to us by Matthew Mawtus, the CEO of Hide, a London restaurant with a Michelin star, via Business Insider.

Certain actions that we consider normal in a conventional restaurant, They are bad views. It is a prestigious restaurant. They annoy the diners, or the managers themselves.

On the other hand, we don’t want to give the impression of being rude and unsophisticated, that we do not know how to behave in certain environments.

No to fights for the account

It is common in bars and restaurants. When you finish eating, a real dispute begins between the diners because everyone wants to pay, to look good.

As Matthew Mawtus explains, for a manager it is very violent for them to put 2 or 3 credit cards or a cell phone in your face, because everyone wants to pay.

Advise talk it over before lunch or dinner, to avoid such scenes.

Don’t order the second cheapest menu

Prestigious restaurants have high prices, but it is frowned upon to order the second cheapest bottle of wine or second course, a la Homer Simpson.

Matthew Mawtus advises ask for advice to sommelier, and even reveal our budget. It also ensures that there is no shame in ordering the cheapest dish.

In a Michelin star restaurant like Hide, there is no bad dish and no bad wine. Even the cheapest is of the highest quality.

Don’t complain on social media, do it at the restaurant

If you don’t like some of the food or the service, before turning the place green on TripAdvisor or similar, we must give the restaurant itself a chance.

They will correct any problems and even change your plate for free.

Communicate your special requests

If, for medical, religious reasons, or for simple tastes, you need to eat recipes with little salt, gluten-free, or without certain ingredients, do not wait to order the plate at the table to communicate it.

It is better to call or send an email 1 or 2 days before the meal, so that the restaurant is on notice and can fulfill the request.

Do not change the table without warning

In most restaurants you can sit at the table you want, or switch to another if you don’t like one.

But in prestigious restaurants it is frowned upon that you sit wherever you want, or what you change the table without asking the head of the room for permission. Even if the place is almost empty.

Wait to be assigned a table, and if you want to change, ask the head of the room.

The reason is that these restaurants They are divided into zones and each one has its own waiters. They don’t want to overload one area with diners and leave another empty.

Take the opportunity to disconnect

Eating in an elegant restaurant is an experience to enjoy and relax. Matthew Mawtus advises turn off the mobile and enjoy the food:

“I’ve been to a table where there were four people in their twenties, all playing Candy Crush Saga while we served them dinner,” Mawtus explains on Business Insider. “They’re missing out on an experience that they’re finally paying for. That’s a shame for me.”

These are rules of etiquette for eating in a Michelin star restaurant, easy to follow, and will allow you to enjoy a more pleasant experience.