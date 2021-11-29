Despite the fact that laptops continue to have the great problem of autonomy, operating systems always have different options to extend the life of these devices. Today we show you a few for Windows 11.

Getting a laptop to exceed 4 hours of operation is not easy, no matter how much each generation manages to improve the efficiency of the components.

The problem, as you well know, is that when consumption is improved, it is used to launch a new, more powerful product. What this does is that laptops are becoming more and more powerful but in return consume the same watts in total.

For this reason, as much as the processes are improved and the chips are refined, the hours of actual use remain the same. So we are going to give you some quick tricks to improve the life expectancy of your new laptop with Windows 11:

Keep the laptop updated: The updates fix security holes, improve performance, add new features and, most importantly to us, make the software work more efficiently, reducing power consumption.

Use the battery saver: As in all Windows, Windows 11 has a battery saver that eliminates the synchronization of emails, calendars, and restricts the activity of applications when you are not actively using them.

Reduce screen brightness: The screen of your laptop is responsible for a large part of the battery consumption and there are several ways to reduce this consumption. Ideally, we should never have more than 50% of the brightness on, as that way we take care of our eyesight and battery life.

Make Windows 11 a dark operating system: Microsoft itself includes as a battery saving advice to put the dark mode. The idea is to limit the amount of power the screen is using, this time by using darker shades rather than bright, vibrant colors.

We show you the ways you have right now to install Windows 11 officially and from scratch, without depending on Windows 10 or Windows Update for anything.

Control Windows 11 Power Usage: Besides lowering the screen brightness, the second most useful option is to regulate the power plans. Select low consumption if we are with office automation tasks, in balanced mode for more demanding tasks and in high performance for work or play.

Rebooting the laptop regularly can also help: This closes programs and processes that are not used and have been forgotten. In the meantime, if you don’t use the Internet or Bluetooth, you can save some battery by turning on airplane mode.