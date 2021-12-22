12/22/2021 at 12:02 CET

Marina Borràs

The manipulation and emotional blackmail They are more present than we would like in many of the interpersonal relationships that we maintain in our day to day life. So much so that, many times, we end up normalizing it and it is difficult for us to identify it, and we even use it with our children and relatives.

Either because we want them to listen to us, to correct a behavior, because we reproduce the way we were educated & mldr; or for whatever reason, manipulation and emotional blackmail are quite frequent tools in education. And use these “techniques & rdquor; with us children can be very harmful for them.

That is why it is important that we learn to identify some of the most common forms of emotional manipulation so that we can avoid them as much as possible. Let’s see some examples:

“If you don’t do this, I’ll stop loving you & rdquor;

This phrase is quite common when we want our children to obey us and we are tired of repeating over and over again what we want them to do. But the truth is that we are emotionally blackmailing them, using love as a bargaining chip to achieve our goal.

We must be aware that our children need to feel that our love is unconditional, that we will always love them, whatever happens, and when they are young, these types of phrases are taken literally and are truly afraid.

“The worst fear a child can have is his family”

Alberto soler

Psychologist

For this reason, as the psychologist Alberto Soler points out, “the worst fear a child can have is his family. At a time when we are extremely dependent, that the figures who should provide us with security use fear as a strategy to educate us is the worst fear we can feel & rdquor ;.

“Any day I pick up the door and leave & rdquor;

Probably one of the phrases that we hear the most when we were little. And, in line with the previous one, it also causes fear in our sons and daughters who assume it as a real possibility.

Threatening our children with our abandonment is more cruel than we think. In addition, we are their main attachment figures and, as such, we must provide security and acceptance, not fear and guilt. “Fear is an emotion that we always have to accompany, but never use as an educational resource & rdquor ;, points out Alberto Soler.

“If you don’t listen to me, you’ll find out & rdquor;

This is another fairly common example of threatening and frightening children into doing what we tell them to do. But we have to bear in mind that, in addition to what we have already commented on about threats to children, as Alberto Soler says: “If our children follow the rules for fear of consequences, the day we turn around they will stop following them& rdquor ;.

Parents must provide security and acceptance, not fear and guilt | Pexels

“Look how I am because of you, you have made me hit you & rdquor;

Another way to emotionally manipulate children is through victimhood and holding them accountable for our behavior. As the pedagogue Eva Bach always says, “we have to convey to our children that they can feel anything, but they cannot do anything with what they feel & rdquor ;. And we also have to apply this great learning to ourselves and take responsibility for our actions.

Punish with silence

This is another strategy that we often resort to a lot: play deaf or stop talking to them. We are not referring to that moment in which the child is in a rage and we decide to wait a little while for him to calm down to be able to speak from calm, no. We refer to punish him with our silence, avoid him, ignore him. This is known as “the law of ice& rdquor ;.

“The law of ice is passive-aggressive behavior and a form of emotional abuse”

Maria Esclapez

Psychologist

The psychologist María Esclapez explains in her social networks that “the law of ice is a passive-aggressive behavior and one form of emotional abuse& rdquor ;. It happens when someone gets angry and, instead of talking things out, acts cold, emotional detachment and lack of empathy & rdquor ;.

As the psychologist points out, this provokes in those who suffer it “uncertainty, stress, anxiety, sadness, low self-esteem, insecurity, constant worry& mldr; & rdquor ;. Knowing all this, let us not use silence to punish our children. Not anyone.

“Stop crying, everyone is looking at you & rdquor;

Finally, we cannot forget about the humiliation, embarrassment or ridicule in front of people so that they behave in a certain way. This, in addition to being a rather cruel strategy, also invites no expression of emotions and the denial of the same, which can have repercussions in a present and future emotional mismanagement in our children & mldr; And is that what we want?

In short, realize that we have used these phrases with our sons and daughters should not make us feel guilty or think that we are doing it wrong, not at all. It is logical that we use the strategies that our parents used with us or that we have learned that they work in the short term. However, now that we know that they can be harmful, Do we get down to work to banish them from education?