We have all sent the odd file by email and we have realized that it is not the fastest for this task, in addition to being able to find that we do have the capacity to support said file, but the person to whom it is We have sent it, it has an email that is smaller.

This forces you to have to send it again distributed in different files, something that is a nuisance, or to use some of the websites that we all know for large files, with the inconvenience of having to waste time registering and other paraphernalia.

That is why today we are going to show you several websites that do exactly the same as what we have just told you, that is, share files, but without having to waste time in records, downloading apps, or anything similar.

Wormhole

We could go so far as to affirm that Wormhole is the faster tool to send files over the Internet, and if it is not the fastest, it is among the best in this regard.

In addition, it is a safe tool, since it has end-to-end encryption, so the security level will be very high. In addition, the files that we put in Wormhole will only last 24 hours before they are deleted from their servers.

When it comes to sharing something, in addition to the blazing speed to place the file so that other people can download it, we also have certain quite interesting faculties.

We can share any file, even if it has not yet been fully loaded, using peer-to-peer exchange protocols (P2P). This is very interesting, since by starting to share before it has finished loading, we will save a lot of time.

They may upload files up to 5 GB and close the tab, but if we want to share files that are bigger we must have the browser open, since in this way it is exchanged in a P2P way.

Dropall

Dropall is an application that also uses the P2P system to share through your browser.

We are not going to install or register for anything to be able to use it, something in which we are going to save time. The good thing about this tool is that has no size limit, nor any kind of limit for the number of files which we will transfer at the same time.

Upon entering we will see how it asks you for a username and password, which it fills in, so you are not really registering for anything.

Then we enter the area where we can begin to transfer files so that later other users can download, even contemplating a preview when they are loaded, if it is possible.

We must be clear that you can’t get out Dropall as long as you want others to be able to download a file, since it is a P2P system, so as soon as we leave, the information disappears.

TransferKit

TransferKit makes the advantages of decentralized storage networks available at the user level, without having to have a Blockstack account or other technical knowledge.

This tool is based on the Filecoin network, something that does not really affect us at all, since the process of sharing and downloading a file is the same as in any other.

The way to work is extremely simple, since we only have to load the file (as maximum 32 GB), wait for it to finish loading and then share the link with those who want to be able to download it.

The good thing about using this type of network is that we are protected before any type of failure in the download or in the security. The less positive part is that the data we put in this decentralized storage cannot be erased and they will always be there present.

SendFileOnline

SendFileOnline’s security system is different from the others and may be the safest, a priori, since the moment we enter information in the tool it provides us with a 6 digit code, which should be used by those who want to download the file.

That is, we do not have a link, but that code is in charge of giving access to the person or persons that we want to be able to download said file.

They can use this kind of PIN code for the next 24 hours to be loaded or during a whole week, That should be us who decide.

SendBig

Although we have tools that allow us to get up to 10 GB in size for each file, the truth is that SendBig lets us file reaches 30 GB, a considerable amount and that places many of its competitors very far.

Another of the most interesting facets of this website for uploading files is that if some type of error occurs and while loading a file, it is interrupted, when we reload it it will continue where it left off, so we will save a lot of time, thanks to this faculty.

When it is loaded we will put the expiration date to file or opt for the SendBig Snap function, which makes the file self-destruct when it is fully downloaded once.

Drop.lol

Drop.lol is a useful tool if we want to transfer a file between a phone and a computer or between computers on the same local network.

A room is created where we will put all the files that we want to share, reproducing a link which will be the one we give to others so that they can download it.

In the case of the phone, a QR code can be read if you like, since this way it is faster.

Each person who enters is added a place in the tool, so that they can not only download files, but place new ones so that others can download them.

Include a chat in which everyone can send messages to inform others of anything.

The person who generated the first link must have the browser open, since the moment he closes everything will be lost. Like other users, when they leave, everything they shared will also disappear.

Now you know different tools to share your files without the need for records or apps, so that everything is extremely comfortable for you.

