

Alex Zecena, the minor’s father, was arrested in connection with this kidnapping case and is currently awaiting extradition.

A Hispanic girl who was kidnapped in Georgia has been located in Mexico together with his mother, a day after the authorities activated the “Amber Alert” after his disappearance, state authorities reported this Wednesday.

Rachel Zecena, six years old, and her mother, Esperanza Parada Olivas, were safe and sound today, back in the United States after being found in Mexico, according to police in the town of Cumming, Georgia.

According to state authorities, the minor’s father, Alex Zecena, who was considered “armed and dangerous”, has been arrested in Mexico for the alleged kidnapping of both and now faces an extradition process to answer for the charges.

“This is still an ongoing investigation and we will release only limited details, but we are very grateful to the US Marshals and the FBI for all the hard work they did to help locate Esperanza and Rachel and bring them home safely.” police said in a statement.

According to the authorities, a son of Parada Olivas reported on December 26 that his mother and sister were missing, so the police began to investigate and discovered that Alex Zecena López was free on bail after being arrested in the summer for allegedly raping and kidnapping his ex-wife.

“We received information on Monday that he actually removed the ankle monitor that he was supposed to wear as part of his bail conditions,” Cumming Police Chief David Marsh told local media.

Marsh noted that the girl’s father’s violent history was “cause for concern,” so the “Amber Alert” was activated to warn of the minor’s disappearance.

