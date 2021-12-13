12/13/2021 at 7:54 PM CET

Rosa Maria Sanchez

60% of companies expect to raise their prices over the next year in response to the increase in prices. costs of supplies, energy and labor. This is clear from the last wave of the Bank of Spain survey on Economic Activity (EBAE) corresponding to the fourth trimester this year on a sample of 5,231 companies.

According to the perspectives of those surveyed, “Spanish companies perceive a positive evolution of its activity in the fourth quarter, slightly more favorable than that observed in the third “, both in terms of billing like job, underlines the report of the Bank of Spain. However, this positive evolution “seems to be being partially hampered by the alterations that are taking place in the supply chains” of raw materials, intermediate products and energy. As expressed by the companies surveyed, this phenomenon “will persist in the coming quarters.”

Persistent cost rise

74% of the companies declare having observed an increase in the prices of their intermediate consumption in this fourth quarter of the year. This percentage is 21 percentage points higher than that expressed in the previous quarter.

The companies surveyed also expect that these inflationary developments will continue at the beginning of next year: 77.6% foresee additional increases in the first quarter of 2022 and a similar figure, 75%, estimate that the tensions will continue throughout the year. throughout the year. “From these results it is clear that companies consider that the current cost pressures of their intermediate consumption will have a relatively persistent character“, conclude the analysts of the Bank of Spain.

Similarly, almost two-thirds of the companies surveyed (around 60%) anticipate increases in their work expenses in 2022 derived, both from the labor shortage for certain tasks such as the transfer of an increase in the salaries linked to inflation.

Rise in prices and narrowing of margins

In response to these trends, a growing percentage of companies report being increasing their prices selling. Specifically, in the fourth quarter almost 30% of the companies surveyed claim to have done so (about 10 points more than in the previous quarter). “Regarding future prospects, almost 44% of producers expect to increase their prices in the first quarter and about 60%, over the next year,” it says.

All in all, the responses of the companies suggest that the increases in sales prices continue to be lower than those observed in the cost of intermediate consumption, “which would point to a compression of business margins“.