The average gross salary of public employees was 2,884.7 euros per month in 2020, compared to 1,818.6 euros in the private sector

A waiter attends a coffee shop in Madrid

63.7% of public employees (civil servants and labor personnel) in Spain earned more than 2,295.2 euros gross per month, is in the highest decile of wages, compared to the 21.2% of private sector workers who had the same income, according to the Active Population Survey on wage deciles published this Tuesday by the INE.

The difference between average gross salary of workers in both sectors is from 1,000 euros, since while public employees received on average 2,884.7 euros gross per month in 2020, private sector wage earners earned on average 1,818.6 euros in gross terms.

Within the public sector are workers from all Public Administrations (central, autonomous, local and Social Security) and those of public companies, both those that contribute to Social Security and those that are attached to mutual societies.

“This greater concentration of high wages in the public sector is determined by the higher percentage of wage earners with higher education, the type of occupation performed, the lesser weight of part-time work and the greater length of time, “explains the INE, given the great difference that exists between the income of the public and private sectors.

In fact, only 6.5% of public employees enter less than 1,336 euros per month, in front of 36.1% of private sector workers that only has that monthly income. In the central decile (monthly salaries between 1,336 and 2,295 euros) there are 42.6% of workers in the private sector, compared to 29.7% of those in the public sector.

56 euros more per month of average salary

In general terms, the average monthly salary in Spain grossly grew 2.8% in 2020 compared to 2019, until 2,038.6 euros, what supposes 56.3 euros more per month compared to 2019. There were important gender differences, since while the average salary of women stands at 1,852 gross euros per month, that of men exceeds 2,210 euros.

“One of the main reasons for these inequalities in average salary and salary distribution between men and women is that women work part-time, with temporary contracts and in less remunerated branches of activity in a greater proportion than men “, explains the Institute.

By age, the youngest workers are concentrated in the lowest wages, because they have a higher proportion of “part-time work and temporary contracts”; while those of greater age have a greater relative weight in the highest salaries, due to the fact that there is a “greater proportion of permanent contracts, a greater length of time in the job and more work experience”.

Six out of ten under the age of 25 received a monthly salary less than 1,336.6 euros in 2020, and only 5% earned more than 2,295.2 euros.

On the contrary, among wage earners 55 and over, 24.6% were in the low bracket of the monthly salary (less than 1,336.6 euros), while a 40% were in the upper bracket (more than 2,295.2 euros).

Waiters and household employees, the lowest earners

The lowest wages are concentrated in the hotelier (68.1% of waiters earn less than 1,336 gross euros per month) and among the household employees (67.4%), due according to the INE to “the greater proportion of part-time and temporary jobs”; while the highest paid branches of activity are the financial and insurance activities (64.8% earn more than 2,295 euros gross per month), the education (64.4% have that monthly income) and the Public Administration (61.4%).

Specifically, household employees received an average of 997.3 euros gross per month; 1,119.5 gross euros were charged at the hotel company; and in agriculture, livestock, forestry and fishing 1,373 gross euros were received.

In contrast, the average gross salary was 3,152.5 euros per month in financial and insurance activities; In the supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning, 3,034 gross euros were charged; and in the information and communication sector, 2,809.5 euros.

