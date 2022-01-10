. Bob Saget, 65, Dies: How Did the “Full House” Actor Die?

Actor Bob Saget died at the age of 65, officials in Orlando, Florida confirmed. The cause of death for the “Full House” star is unclear, but authorities have found no “signs” of drug use or murder.

“Earlier today, officers were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives found no signs of murder or drug use in this #BobSaget case, ”the Orange County Sheriff’s Department tweeted on January 9, 2022.

Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi – Orange County Sheriff’s Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022

Entertainment site TMZ reported the tragic news on January 9, 2022. News4Jax, a Florida news outlet, also confirmed through “multiple sources” that Saget had died in a Florida hotel.

“Multiple sources” told TMZ that the actor, who played Danny Tanner in “Full House,” died on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida.

The beloved actor, known as “America’s Dad,” spoke to a Florida television station about his comedy show a few days before his death and appeared to be in a good mood. You can watch the video of that appearance further down in this article. You can also listen to the scanner audio obtained by our sister site Heavy.com later in this article. The audio indicates that a security guard discovered Saget in his room.

In addition to his role on “Full House,” Saget was probably best known for its Netflix sequel, “Fuller House,” and for featuring America’s funniest home videos, a place he held from 1989 to 1997.

What you have to know:

Audio indicates Saget was found out of breath by a security officer

The Orange County Fire Department was dispatched at 4:08 p.m. to a medical emergency at 4012 Central Florida Parkway in Orlando, the Ritz Carlton hotel, according to incident records obtained by Heavy.

Here’s the audio from the scanner. The Saget part begins at approximately 15 minutes and 30 seconds into the file.

According to emergency radio transmissions obtained by Heavy, firefighters and EMS responded to room 962 at the Ritz-Carlton for a male patient. The dispatcher said the person who called 911 said it was “obvious he was dead.” The caller said that a “security officer found a guest who was not breathing or had a pulse.”

Saget was pronounced dead in the hotel room, according to reports

TMZ matches the audio from the scanner. According to TMZ, authorities responded to Saget’s hotel room, but pronounced him dead there.

“The Sheriff’s Department and the fire department responded to the hotel around 4 pm ET… after hotel security found Bob in his room. We were told that he was pronounced dead at the scene, but the circumstances of his death are still unclear, ”reported TMZ.

Saget had spoken to a TV show days before his death and was in Florida for a comedy show.

Play

Bob Saget coming to Ponte Vedra concert hallYou may know him as Danny Tanner on Full House but he’s also a popular comedian and podcaster.2022-01-05T13: 38: 18Z

According to News4Jax, on the Monday before his death, Saget spoke to the Morning Show stations because he was set to perform a comedy at Ponte Vedra Hall in Jacksonville. Florida.

The television station reported that Saget “appeared to be in good spirits and health” when speaking with News4JAX host Bruce Hamilton, who attended the same university.

The couple joked about their time in college in Philadelphia and recalled the Philadelphia sandwiches.

“I’m leaving tomorrow to be there … I’m going to Orlando and then I’m going straight to Jacksonville,” he said. “… I’ve had great moments in Florida, and I’m going back.”

Hamilton said… “It’s really the result of COVID because you got over all the anger and negativity these days.”

I’ve finished. I’m done and I’m 65 too, ”Saget said.

He said, “I really love doing standup right now more than ever.” He said he was not talking about politics or religion; I just wanted to make people laugh.

“I just want people to have fun,” Saget said, adding that he was preparing to do a new special. News in development ..