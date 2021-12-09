12/09/2021 at 07:33 CET

Rafa bernardo

Millions of euros in European funds and in benefits against the crisis unleashed by the pandemic are being left without execution due to complications in the processing, the administrative obstacles and other obstacles to management, according to the figures of organizations as diverse as the Funcas analysis center -of the financial employer CECA-, the UPTA self-employed organization, the State Association of Directors and Managers of Social Services (AEDGSS) or the alliance of NGO against poverty European Anti Poverty Network (EAPN).

The data provided by these entities show that of the 37,000 million euros available from the main programs to support vulnerable companies and citizens -the Next Generation EU Funds, the Minimum Vital Income and the Line of direct aid to the self-employed and companies- only 11.6 billion are coming effectively to its recipients, and the diagnosis is unanimous: the bureaucracy is the main responsible for this mismatch between purposes and results.

The European Funds are the paradigmatic example: of the 27,000 million budgeted for this year, the Government assures that it has been awarded investment for more than 10,400 million euros.. Funcas estimates, instead, that only about 5,700 have been commissioned, according to the data of calls that they have compiled from official sources; and that figure includes both those that have already reached their recipients (very little money) and those transferred to the autonomous communities, which still have several steps pending until their final execution.

For Raymond Torres, Director of Situation at Funcas, the difference with countries that are better at disposing of European funds, such as Italy or France, is that there a posteriori control is carried out, instead of a priori as in Spain. “They use the window procedure: projects are presented that are given the green light if they meet certain requirements, with a fairly smooth control, and it is then when they have to render accounts; here, the whole process begins with the need for authorization. “. In Torres’ opinion, the option for this slower system has its origin in “an almost anthropological panic of corruption since it is said that the projects have been handpicked; it is a mistrust that comes from yesteryear,” he explains.

That bureaucracy is the main problem for European Funds is one of the key conclusions of the Pulse NextGenerationEU 2021 Report presented a few days ago by the EY consultancy. This is a survey among economic experts, public sector managers and business executives on the way in which the projects that are financed with the 140,000 million agreed between Europe and Spain are being implemented, and the responses are revealing: the main weakness in the management of these funds, according to the opinion of the Administration professionals themselves, are “the necessary administrative procedures for the publication of contract tenders and calls for subsidies”, well ahead of other problems such as the lack of specialized personnel or the short term time for its execution; and the improvement proposal that would speed up the availability of these resources the most, according to 70% of those consulted (again, the majority option), would be simplify procedures. To conclude, the report states that 65% of the Administration professionals consulted believe that the management system is “little” or “not at all” adequate to effectively circulate resources.

The minimum income, one year later

The Minimum Vital Income (IMV), the aid for individuals and families living in severe poverty, has an effectiveness “still very weak, given the important problems for its application and the requirements demanded”, and it is not being able to “give an answer and a solution , with the urgency and necessity required, to the most vulnerable households, drowned in an administrative bureaucracy that makes it difficult for aid to arrive on time. “The latest CCOO report on unemployment protection, recently presented, says so, and official data corroborates it: more than a year after its entry into force, this benefit reaches 350,000 households in which a little more than 800,000 people live; just 41% of the initial goal of reaching 850,000 households with 2.3 million members. Therefore, according to AEDGSS calculations based on the figures presented by Inclusión in September, only 1,400 million of the 3,000 million budgeted for this aid in 2021.

A good part of the problems for the IMV to reach its recipients has to do with the access requirements, the necessary paperwork, the deadlines to meet … in a word: the bureaucracy. This has been recognized by the Government, that has already modified the rule eight times to try to make it more effective, in addition to amending it in its parliamentary process (which has yet to be concluded) and pending approval of regulations and ministerial development orders. But the problems continue, as described by the EAPN in its latest report on the IMV, which lists from delays in management with retroactive concessions that force applicants to return regional aid already received to difficulties with the required documentation and lack of adaptation from the norm to the conditions of the target population.

“The problems are so serious that some colleagues call them administrative violence“explains Graciela Malgesini, head of Political Advocacy at EAPN and author of the report. Among others, the electronic processing does not take into account that both households that earn less than 900 euros per month and citizens without education or with primary education present a gap 40% of the general population; administrative rhythms are slow and not enough information is given (“the provision is delayed, when consulting the application the message only says ‘in process’, and many applicants interpret that they have been denied help; they ask for it again and so files are accumulated “); or the lack of a single window: when the application is rejected because a paper is missing, the citizen is obliged to do the procedure on their own, instead of requesting the information between administrations. There are also problems in coordinating with the autonomous communities: in some cases, the granting of land rent depends on the applicant being denied the IMV, forcing him to request state aid and wait for a refusal to then be able to access the regional subsidy, something that “doubles the bureaucracy, and forces a person living in poverty to wait for the resolution of a file to be able to access financial support”, explains Malgesini.

Self-employed and SMEs

Finally, the long-awaited line of direct aid for small and self-employed companies, which the Government finally approved in March, it is going to remain largely without executingAccording to UPTA calculations, of the 7,000 million planned, 2,500 million will be returned unused by the autonomous communities due to administrative difficulties in accessing the money. The problems have been, according to the secretary general of the organization of self-employed, lack of coordination between administrations, demanding too many requirements to be able to demonstrate the situation of need of the applicants and a bad design: “The self-employed debtors with the Administration have not been able to benefit from these grants. Faced with the dilemma of eating or paying suppliers and the administration, those who choose what any human being would do, feed their families, have been able to become debtors of the administration and thus remain outside the rescue mechanisms ” , assures Eduardo Abad.

“Nor do we understand that, to be a beneficiary, there must be had positive results in 2019: how many freelancers and SMEs that were established in the previous years were still in debt and without a positive balance two years ago “, he reflects;” and finally, the clumsiness of not giving aid to all economic activities from the beginning: They first authorized 91 activities, and then they have expanded territory by territory so that more self-employed people could take advantage of it. For all this, only 40% of the 5,000 million euros that have been provided for the Peninsula will be distributed [Canarias y Baleares, con ayudas y requisitos específicos, sí han usado el 100% de sus 2.000 millones]”.