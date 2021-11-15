The microwave is a widely used appliance in our kitchens, but there are some mistakes that we all make from time to time.

For several decades it can be said that in almost every kitchen there is a microwave. It is the way to heat and prepare some foods without staining and, above all, quickly. Heating coffee, defrosting food, making popcorn … Each one has a utility.

As is often the case with all appliances, with the microwave there are some incredible tricks that you should know and also mistakes that it is best to avoid, or that you should at least know in order to do so. improve their use in some way or discover that there are different ways of doing things.

As reported in La Vanguardia, the microwave was invented when it came to creating a radar during World War II and it is healthy when cooking, but let’s go with the topic of this article.

Let’s review the very common mistakes with the microwave.

Microwave it is not only valid for some foods, you can cook all. You do not have to limit yourself, but find a way to do them. The cooking times are different than in the normal kitchen, you have to forget about these and look for other references. Depending on the size of the food, the time required changes, it is not always the same. It is unnecessary to leave food frozen outside before putting them in the microwave: If you are going to defrost with this appliance, it does not matter if it is frozen whole or just a little. No need to prepare something all at once you can stop, stir and continue. With some foods no need to use oil as in the oven or the pan. Cleaning is a pending task for many people and with some foods it is necessary to sanitize whenever it is used.

In general, the microwave is a very useful, clean, versatile and efficient for preparing mealsThat is why it is always advisable to look for new utilities and recipes for it. Surely you manage to surprise yourself.