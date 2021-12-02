We have made a compilation of free games that must be installed on Android to be able to enjoy games anywhere in the world and at all times.

The smartphone is not just a device for making calls and receiving messages. You can do absolutely all kinds of things these days, from incredibly high-quality photos to recording videos that can even serve as movie clips.

But what all this has in common is that it is work or is more focused on work. Moments of entertainment and pleasure must not be neglected. And, is that, the developers now have versions of their most popular games on Android. We have made a list of the titles that you have to install now.

NieR Re[in]Carnation

NieR Re[in]Carnation is behind Square Enix, a developer with a broad and loose industry background. This role-playing game for an adult audience has a quite interesting counterpoint of horror that allows it to be enjoyed as if it were something completely new.

Direct link to the Play Store.

League of Legends: Wild Rift

League of Legends is one of the most played games today, its version for mobile devices bears the surname Wild Rift. The main advantage and novelty of this game is that you can enjoy LoL from your mobile and without having to do anything weird.

Direct link to the Play Store.

Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact caused a huge stir upon its release. And, is that, this game boxed in the RPG category has a system of levels and history that make it one of the most recommended titles in this compilation. In addition, the aesthetic section accompanies the adventure.

Direct link to the Play Store.

GWENT: The Witcher Card Game

Card games aren’t for everyone, but it’s always nice to have a couple in the compilation. The first is GWENT, which is a game that comes directly from the universe of The Witcher, so if you are fans of the console and computer game, we recommend you try it.

Direct link to the Play Store.

Legends os Runeterra

League of Legends is not the only game that Riot Games has. Legends of Runeterra is a game that can compete with the previous one due to the fact that it is a card title, but which, this time, is inspired by the League of Legends universe. So if you play LoL you should keep an eye on it.

Direct link to the Play Store.

Call of Duty: Mobile

Every collection of games must have a shooting title with which to enjoy the most frenetic action. The Call of Duty Mobile was a title that came to mobile devices as a blessing for all those users who want to have some quick shooting games.

Direct link to the Play Store.

The Frostrune

The Frostrune is an adventure game that comes from a Nordic studio. The interesting thing about this title is that both the design section and the music are taken care of to the maximum. It is an experience that must be lived in order to fully appreciate it.

Direct link to the Play Store.