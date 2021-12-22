In more than a century of history, Ford has traveled a path that was difficult at times and great at other times. However, what is indisputable is that it was and is one of the automotive companies most important on the planet.

As a result of all the work, both on the street and on the circuits, they have left some jewelry for posterity that will never be forgotten. These are, from oldest to most modern, 7 models that have marked the life of the Ford Motor Company.

Ford Model T

The beginnings of the modern automotive industry undoubtedly began with the Ford Model T. More than 15 million units between 1908 and 1927, with a measured price that facilitated its acquisition by the society of the time.

Carried a 4 cylinder engine online from 2.9 liters that produced … only 20 hp. Well, for the time it was not bad. And its consumption at five kilometers was one liter. At least in the 1920s, gasoline shouldn’t have been as expensive as it is now.

Today they are highly valued and are one of the foundations of American culture. ‘hot-rod’.

Ford F-1

Ford F-1 pickup hit the American scene in 1948 – a milestone year for the company. After the end of World War II, the war business came to an end, and Ford explored new markets in which to enter.

Vans and trucks They offered the beginning of the exit from the internal crisis that the company was experiencing, and in that regard the Ford F-1 was launched: a wide-cab pickup with a fairly wide rear.

Carried 6 cylinder engines 3.7 liter inline and 95 hp Y Flathead V8 engines 3.9 liters and 100 hp. The F-1 is considered the first pick-up history, and inaugurated the famous Ford F range, whose current maximum exponent is the Ford F-150 Raptor.

1949 Ford

The 1949 Ford It was a redesign of previous versions that included a multitude of body options, such as coupes, rafters, sedans Y wagon. He came to ride a 6 cylinder engine 3.9 liter inline and a V8 of 3.7 liters that, together with the intrinsic elegance of the model, made it a success.

And this was essential, because behind the death of Henry Ford in 1947, the company was in a critical situation. His son, Henry Ford II, supervised the project and on presentation day in 1948 they were made 100,000 orders.

As a curiosity, in 1951 Ford introduced the O-Matic version of automatic transmission, which was already a luxury for the time.

Shelby Cobra (1967)

Carroll Shelby entered the Ford sphere in the 1960s to revolutionize the brand. His first milestone was a license that allowed him to import into the United States from the United Kingdom. the AC Cobra, known in America as Shelby cobra.

At Shelby’s own request, a Ford V8 4.8 liters to create the Shelby Cobra Daytona, a racing car similar to the standard Cobra but with a hardtop that participated in the World Championship of Brands and of which only six units.

The Cobra is currently a highly valued car that can reach figures of $ 5.5 million in auctions, as happened with the version 427 Super Snake.

Ford GT40 (MK II)

From the history of Ford GT40 The movie ‘Le Mans 66’ came out, and no wonder. Summarizing, Ford was interested in buying Ferrari, but Il Commendatore, Enzo Ferrari, humiliated them at his proposal. So much so that at Ford they were enraged to the level of wanting ‘vendetta’.

And that revenge would take place in the 24 hours of Le Mans. To do this, they built a racing car with the help of Eric Boradley (President of Lola Cars), Carroll Shelby (President of Shelby American), a multitude of engineers from companies such as Aston Martin and famous pilots such as Bruce Mclaren, Ken miles or Mario andretti.

Finally a prototype was built that raced the 2,000 km of Daytona in 1965, where Miles and Lloyd Ruby won the first win. That would be followed by many others in Sebring, Brands Hatch and, above all, in Le mans.

His American V8 beat the Ferrari 330 P4 and he won the famous French event four consecutive times, from 1966 to 1969. The first, resulting in the iconic photo of the Miles-Hulme, McLaren-Amon and Bucknum-Hutcherson racing cars crossing the finish line at the same time.

As a sad fact in a great story, Ken Miles passed away in that same year 1966 in the test of a Ford GT40 that was being evolved in the Circuit of Riverside, California. Thanks to this accident and the one that also caused the death of walt hangsen, Ford installed a safety cage in the car.

It was that security cage (one of the first in history) that surely saved the life of Mario andretti little later in the edition of 1967 Le Mans.

1967 Ford Mustang (First generation)

The Ford Mustang is a sports car of style ‘muscle-car’ produced by Ford from 1964 to the present day. exist six generations other than Mustang that include preparations made by Shelby american with the famous cobra insignia. In fact, the most famous edition is the ’67 Eleanor GT500‘.

Most experts agree that the 1967 model, designed by Don kopka after coming to Ford from Chrysler, it is the best of the classics and perhaps to date. It dispensed with many right angles and rounded its shape, offering a much more modern and elegant body.

He faced fireballs like the Plymouth barracuda, the Chevrolet camaro or the Dodge challenger. A time of competition where, as you have seen, some names have endured to this day.

Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

Currently, the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 It is the maximum exponent of Ford sportsmanship along with the latest generation of the aforementioned GT40.

This Shelby GT500 is a special edition Mustang modified by the company that Carroll Shelby founded. Has a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 engine with a Tremec semi-automatic dual-clutch transmission from 7 speed. Total, 770 hp Y 847 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm on 93 octane fuel.

In addition, you can add a track-focused carbon fiber package with 20 “wheels, rear seat row removed, spoiler, adjustable suspension cups, front seats Recaro, diffuser and a redesigned heel.

Inside, it doesn’t neglect entertainment, with a wide multimedia screen, FordPass Connect and a nine-speaker sound system. But of course, for an engine lover, this is the least important thing when driving such a beast!

This article was published in Top Gear by Rodrigo García Vita.