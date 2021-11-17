There are models that we love, but that, unfortunately, we can never buy in Spain. Here are 7 interesting cars that are sold in other markets.

The different car manufacturers define their product line in each country or geographical area, based on a series of criteria, such as the needs or habits of the public they are targeting. And there are models that, unfortunately, we will never see here. Next, we offer you 7 cars you can never buy in Spain and they are worth it.

There are many cars that are marketed in other markets and that we cannot see in Europe for different reasons, mainly because they do not comply with emissions regulations and, on the other hand, due to the trend towards SUV vehicles.

But they are very interesting cars, with powerful mechanics and dynamic behaviors that more than one would like, at least, to have the option to buy. We go with them.

Subaru WRX

We start with one of the last to arrive, the Subaru WRX. The legend of the Japanese brand returns almost 20 years later with a very aggressive and sporty image, following the design language of the latest Subaru products.

It mounts a turbocharged four-cylinder boxer engine and 2.4 liters that produces 271 hp and 349 Nm of torque, associated with a manual gearbox of six ratios or automatic CVT continuously variable type. In addition, as is traditional in the brand, it equips the system Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, with active distribution of par.

Toyota Land Cruiser 300

It hurts us a lot when a vehicle that has been on the European market for several decades leaves us, but that’s the way it is. The new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is not scheduled to arrive in our country. In fact, Toyota has already withdrawn the Land Cruiser 200 series.

We are talking about a powerful off-road vehicle, in terms of size (almost five meters) and engines, with V6 petrol and diesel blocks, with 415 and 309 hp, respectively. It offers a seven-seater version and truly luxurious technological equipment.

Mazda 3 turbo

The Mazda 3 is one of the most spectacular compacts in the C segment, both in terms of aesthetics and quality of finishes. And it is accompanied by an interesting, although reduced offer of naturally aspirated and micro-hybrid engines.

Special mention deserves the revolutionary Skyactiv-X engine, which combines the operation of a gasoline engine with that of a diesel.

However, in USA enjoy a much more performance and exciting variant, equipped with a 2.5 turbo engine with 250 hp, combined with an automatic gearbox and i-Active AWD all-wheel drive.

Suzuky Jimny

The Jimny is one of the few pure SUVs that remained on the market and at a very competitive price, but it stopped being sold in Spain due to its high emissions.

Recently, Suzuki presented an update of its 4×4 but at the moment only for the Asian market, available in two versions: Jimny Sierra and Jimny. Among the novelties, the system stands out Start & stop, which reduces consumption and CO2 emissions.

In terms of equipment, the model that is marketed in Japan includes automatic headlights and a rear spare wheel cover. At the moment, it is unknown if the brand will offer these novelties in the model that it will sell outside the Asian market.

Nissan Z 2022

An ode to the Nissan Z series that, unfortunately, we will not see in Spain. The Nissan Z is one of the most successful sports cars that has been renewed with a retro aesthetic, in homage to the legendary 240 Z.

It is equipped with a 3.0-liter V6 turbo engine generating 400 hp and 475 Nm of torque, sent directly to the rear axle via a six-speed manual gearbox. And the most modern driver assistance systems are not lacking either. A real shame not being able to enjoy this coupe.

Ford bronco

For lovers of off-road driving and pure SUVs, it is bad news that the Ford Bronco does not reach Europe and, therefore, Spain. A vehicle that would be a great success, thanks to its retro design, now that restomods are so fashionable.

A true 4×4 that combines classic aesthetics with the latest in technology and offers many customization options so that your Bronco is different from the rest. All this, accompanied by powerful mechanics and different all-wheel drive systems.

Honda Civic Si

The Japanese brand has recently presented the new Honda Civic Si, which is the prelude to the most radical Civic Type R. Unfortunately, the Civic Si will only be produced in some markets, such as the United States, and will not arrive in Spain.

This Civic is animated by a 1.5 turbo engine with 203 hp and 260 Nm of torque, with technology VTEC, combined with a six-speed manual gearbox with shorter travels than the conventional model.

This article was published in Autobild by Álvaro Escobar.