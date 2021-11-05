If suddenly young people call you about you or think that your son is your grandson, it is time to assume that you look older than you are …

We are obsessed with age. Or at least, with seem forever Young.

It is hard enough to have a birthday after 30, so that on top someone miss you more than you have.

But it is true that many people look older than their actual age. What are the causes that make us look older? Health specialist Alek Kobab, from the website Eat This, not That, gives us some clues.

The best of all is that These factors that accelerate aging can be avoided.

Knowing them, you can fight them so that, at least, how old you are …

Do not use sunscreen daily

Several studies have shown that sunlight accelerates skin aging by up to 80%.

Ultraviolet rays dry it out, change color, and facilitate the appearance of wrinkles.

If you want to keep your face young you should wear sunscreen every day that you go out, according to this specialist.

Not drinking enough water

Young skin remains smooth and soft, because is hydrated. With age, the ability of cells to hydrate is reduced.

If we do not drink enough water, the skin does not hydrate, loses shine and elasticity, and makes us look older.

Spending a lot of time with the mobile

Here is a good reason to unhook from Facebook and other social networks: using the mobile gets old.

Specific, the blue light emitted by the screens. This blue light not only makes us sleepless at night, it also ages our skin cells faster.

It is true that many modern screens no longer emit blue light or control it, but they are in the minority.

Act like a bitter old man

Age is not only in appearance, but also in mind.

Yes we act like a bitter old person, we are pessimistic, we complain about everything, that is reflected in the face and gestures.

If we have a jovial attitude towards life, it will be reflected in a more youthful expression.

Eating too much, being overweight, and not exercising

Even if you are not fat, feasting or eating very large portions, it affects your health.

Normally, overweight and obese people appear older than they are.

If you don’t exercise, your muscles and skin suffer, looking older.

Alcohol and tobacco

Smoking and drinking are an attack on our body.

Both products introduce toxins or produce chemical reactions that are harmful to the skin and in the medium term can cause cancer and diseases of the liver or lungs.

If you smoke or drink, your general health worsens, and you age faster.

Stress

A little stress is a defensive weapon, but chronic stress generates so much cortisol that causes all kinds of hostile reactions in the body.

Defenses are lowered, muscle aches, tachycardia, depression, anxiety appear … Being stressed is one of the fastest ways to age …