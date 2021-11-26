In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If your budget is limited but you need a new computer, today there are quite a few models at a bargain price for Black Friday.

Many users do need a computer to study or work, but in many cases it is not possible to spend 500 euros or more on a PC, so you have to look for low-cost models that are powerful enough.

Fortunately, There are plenty of cheap computers on Black Friday, laptops and otherwise, so if you’re on a budget there are many who more than meet what can be demanded.

In some cases they are Chromebook-type models, with Chrome OS, although there are also several that have Windows 10 pre-installed, something that would usually skyrocket their price.

The cheapest of all costs only 159 euros and is from Acer, an impressive price that will only remain temporarily until the end of this campaign.

Acer Chromebook 311 for 159 euros

Acer Chromebook 311

It goes without saying that until quite recently the idea of ​​buying a laptop from a brand like Acer for 159 euros would have sounded crazy, but it is possible.

The reason is that Chrome OS requires much less power than Windows 10 to work well, so manufacturers can skimp on RAM or processor and sell a computer that offers good performance.

In any case, this Acer 311 is still a basic model, of course, but for students it can be powerful enough for day to day.

Acer Chomebook 314 for € 199

This computer has Chrome OS as its operating system, an Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 4GB of RAM. It is one of the new Google Chromebooks.

The main difference between this model and the previous one is the size, and is that the Acer Chromebook 314 has a 14 “panel with HD resolution.

It maintains a low weight and makes the leap to an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, which already gives certain guarantees when it comes to performance, and for only 199 euros.

The larger screen size makes it significantly better to work and study without straining your eyes too much.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook for € 229

Lenovo is another of the brands that have partnered with Google in recent years. The result is a € 229 Chromebook with a Full HD screen and an Intel Celeron 4020.

In addition, it doubles the capacity of the two PCs mentioned before up to 64GB. It is enough memory for many users, although you can always increase it with a microSD if you need it.

The design prioritizes versatility, with a reduced thickness and a weight of 1.4 kg.

HP Chromebook 14a for 239 euros

With Intel Celeron N4020 and 4GB of RAM, this computer with Chrome OS is quite competitive if you are looking for an inexpensive model to study.

Still well below 300 euros, we reached the fourth Chromebook on this list of cheap Black Friday laptops, the first from HP.

With a much more “premium” design, it offers similar features to the previous ones, with the same Intel processor and 64GB of storage.

They are 239 euros and it is a discount that comes from a brand with a long history in the sector.

Alurin GO for € 248

Alurin Go

Among the laptops with Windows 10 on sale on Black Friday 2021 this is surely the cheapest of all, and it is sold by PcComponentes.

It costs only 248 euros and despite betting on the Microsoft OS, it has specifications quite in line with the other models mentioned.

It also has the Intel Celeron N4200, quite trusted by all brands. An extra advantage is that it has 128GB storage in SSD format, which helps a lot to make Windows go faster.

ASUS E410MA for € 248.99

This low-cost laptop has Windows 10 as the operating system, eMMC storage and a fairly solvent Intel Celeron processor.

Unlike the previous Alurin model, this one is from a brand somewhat better known in the West, ASUS. It also has Windows 10, although the processor is an Intel Celeron N4020, somewhat less powerful.

It also dispenses with the SSD in favor of 64GB eMMC storage, which in Windows may require an extra via memory card.

In any case, for the 249 euros it costs, it is a good option for children and students.

Lenovo V14 IGL for € 249

Lenovo V14 for € 249.99

Practically the same price as the ASUS, but from Lenovo and with several things that make it a better computer, starting with the 128GB SSD.

The chip is the same, like the operating system, Windows 10. It is 249 euros that will give you a PC enough for day-to-day tasks.

It is sold by Amazon, and that means that it has free shipping to any part of Spain.

Teclast F6 for € 254

Teclast F6

This Asian firm is gradually bringing more computers to Spain, with a problem: they do not have Ñ on the keyboard, although the stickers to “remap” it manually are usually included in the box.

That said, the Teclast F6 that’s on sale today is a good PC, beyond that little downside. It has an Intel Celeron 3350 accompanied by 8GB of RAM and SSD, so the expected performance of Windows is good.

For the 254 euros it costs, it is undoubtedly one of the best options on Black Friday.

