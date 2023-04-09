7 curious facts about Cell that you may not have known

Cell is perhaps the greatest of all the villains against which Goku and company have faced throughout everything. Dragon Ball Z.

Yes, the Majin Boo saga has its undeniable charm, but in reality this green enemy has a much more complex, robust, violent and fearsome story.

Ultimately, it represents the climatic point of the entire narrative in the general arc of the entire Z era, so an opponent was needed to match.

Today we share 7 particular facts about this villain that you may not have known.

Cell’s original design in Dragon Ball Z was that of Broly

Image: CBR | Cell and Broly – Dragon Ball Z

This data is so crooked that we dedicate a whole note to detail it. Broadly speaking, Akira Toriyama couldn’t decide how Cell should be and among the many sketches he made is the one of who Broly would end up being.

Drawing Cell in the manga was not fun

A simple look at Cell’s final character design in all his transformations is enough to realize that the character’s drawing for the manga must have been a frank nightmare. Akira Toriyama has confirmed this in the past.

Semiperfect Cell is Akira Toriyama’s favorite

It is widely documented that among all the androids and transformations of this villain in the saga, the favorite variant of its own creator, Akira Toriyama, is Semi-perfect Cell, which can even be seen hinted at in his sketches.

The martial arts tournament he did has a connection to Piccolo.

Cell Dragon Ball: The Brakers

Cell does not have a defined personality and everything would suggest that his idea of ​​setting up a martial arts tournament to decide the fate of the world corresponds to the genetic code that he possesses from the evil Piccolo Daimaku.

Cell was practically immortal

The villain’s own evolution ended up revealing one of his most disturbing qualities. Since due to his ability to return to his larva state and move between phases according to his survival needs he was almost immortal. Until Gohan disintegrated him.

Cell dies in different timelines

We all remember how Goku sacrificed himself but it wasn’t enough. Also how Gohan with only one arm ended up disintegrating Cell. But few of us remember that in reality Trunks from the future also killed the Cell from his timeline.

This villain was born due to a disagreement of its author

Akira Toriyana was not happy with Androids 16, 17, and 18 being the absolute antagonists of Dragon Ball Z’s second arc, so he designed Cell as a villain at the height of the climax.