11/11/2021 at 12:33 CET

Maria Dotor

Adults, without realizing it, continue to carry out actions, both individually and collectively, that do not respond to the social commitment with which we all share: eradicate bullying.

Not only do they not go in that direction, but rather the opposite, they perpetuate bullying.

Carmen Cabestany (President of the association No Al Acoso Escolar) will speak about these daily events in a online presentation next Tuesday.

ONLINE PRESENTATION: 7 daily acts of mothers and fathers that perpetuate bullying

In this article, we offer some previews of what it will tell there and we review 3 of these 7 daily acts:

1. “If they hit you, hit & rdquor;

Although we do it with the best of intentions, when parents tell our children to defend themselves by hitting, what we do is encourage a spiral of violence and teach them that aggression, of any kind, is a valid tool to solve problems. Violence begets violence.

2. “My son is very responsible and knows what he’s doing & rdquor;

Most parents do not know which pages their children visit. Most of the children visit websites with pornographic or violent content.

The Squid Game, the hit Netflix series, was, for days, the talking point of the moment. It occupied tweets, spaces in the news, articles in newspapers … and not precisely because of the very high audience data (which it has) but because of the concern that its viewing by children and preadolescents is generating.

Although the platform indicates that the series is for those over 16 years old, many teachers have warned that in the schoolyards their students imitate some of the games that appear in the series. The reason for concern is the doubt about what it can mean that children of such a young age are exposed to images and content of such brutal and explicit violence as that seen in The Squid Game.

There are many Studies that have shown that the consumption of violent content at an early age can make our children normalize violence and become insensitive to it. We must guide them in their readings, in their games, in their films … And control, as far as possible, the pages where they browse, the series they watch & mldr;

Attention !: all of this can then be translated into putting into practice in the classroom what they have learned, lived or heard.

Say it all against bullying poster |

3. “Now you scream, now I scream & rdquor;

If our children see that mom and dad are arguing all day, yelling at each other, disrespecting each other … they will learn that this is the way people relate to each other and they may end up reproducing this pattern. In addition, the yelling and fighting cause them great suffering, insecurity and even a sense of guilt.

Our generation will not end bullying, but it is in our hands to educate the generation to do so.

It is important that at home we talk to each other well, with respect, with affection; that there is an open dialogue in which everyone can express their opinion. This does not mean that we always have to agree on everything, but it does mean that when we are not, we can dialogue to reach an understanding. Yelling more does not mean being more right.

The eradication of mistreatment at school passes through an education in values ​​at home. Our generation may not end bullying, but it is up to us to educate the generation to do so.