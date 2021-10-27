The most terrifying and fun party of the year is approaching and that is equal to candy, sugar and unhealthy fats, so we recommend some dishes that children will love without being bad for their health.

We all love Halloween, that’s a reality. Over the years, since this tradition was imported from the United States, we Spaniards have gradually adopted it precisely for its fun and originality.

The trick or treat, code that children say when going door to door has only one objective: to get candy, trinkets and sweets. And while it is true that these foods from time to time are not harmful, sometimes we go out of line.

For this reason, today we are going to recommend a few healthy sweets for you to make at home, all with easy-to-find foods full of vitamins.

Ghost bananas: This recipe is simple, we only need to cut the bananas in half, remove the skin and put a chocolate chip glued in the shape of eyes and mouth. They are very good and healthy, since it barely contains chocolate and the banana is rich in potassium.

Apple fangs: With just an apple and a little strawberry jam we can pretend that there are evil jaws wanting to eat us. But in truth the ones who will eat that day will be us.

Kiwi Monsters: Imitating Frankenstein’s monster, we only need to cut a kiwi in half and peel the skin from the sides but leaving the ends, thus forming a kind of irregular hull (although anyone would say that they are the Calimero Kiwi chick).

Crispy tree bark: With dehydrated pumpkin, and a dogfish with water and sugar, we can smear the pumpkin strips and make them not only healthy due to their multiple minerals, but also sweet and tasty for children who do not feel passion for this fruit.

Grape and raisin spiders: This dessert is easy to make and super healthy. We only need black grapes and sultanas, so we use the grape as a body and the raisins as legs. They look creepy but they are very tasty.

Orange pumpkins: We take an orange, we empty it carefully, we make holes for the eyes, nose and mouth so that it will look like a miniature Halloween pumpkin, and inside we fill it with pieces of very small cut fruits. Terrifying and healthy, in equal measure.

With these seven recipes, all very simple and easy to make, we can all assemble a healthy, tasty Halloween party suitable for all audiences: even diabetics (although always careful with the quantities).

Have a good Halloween and remember that on that night … anything can happen, until the dead rise.