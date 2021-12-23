Next we analyze what are the five virtues and two defects of the Tesla Model 3 2022, the electric sedan of access to the American manufacturer’s range.

The arrival of the Tesla Model 3 in 2017 was a strong boost to the company’s sales. The electric sedan is positioned as the option of access to the range, with a more competitive price than the rest of the models. Even so, this does not prevent you from being tested. What are the five strengths and two weaknesses of the 2022 Tesla Model 3?

Next, we are going to analyze what its five strengths are and also the two sections in which the Tesla access model can weaken.

Virtues

Great autonomy

The first of its virtues is its great electrical autonomy.

Equipped with a 60 kWh or 75 kWh battery, depending on the version, the Tesla Model 3 can travel 491 kilometers on a single charge, or up to 614 kilometers in the version Long autonomy, according to the WLTP homologation cycle.

Benefits

The benefits they are also one of its main strengths.

It is available with one or two engines and powers that can reach 480 hp in the Performance variant. This results in a 0 to 100 km / h that completes in 3.3 seconds and a maximum speed of 261 km / h.

Possibility of four-wheel drive

In addition, the ability to choose between a single-engine, rear-drive configuration and a system with two motors and four wheel drive It is an asset in favor of the Tesla Model 3 2022.

You have all the options available.

Fast charging and access to the Tesla Superchargers network

The charging capacity of its battery also stands out among its virtues.

Tesla announces that the Model 3 2022 can recharge up to 275 kilometers of autonomy in 15 minutes from one of his SuperChargers, one of more than 30,000 in the world and accessible to all owners of the Tesla electric sedan.

Autonomous driving, one step closer

Finally, the fifth virtue of the Tesla Model 3 2022 is the semi-autonomous driving AutoPilot system. This technology allows the electric sedan to control the steering, brakes and accelerator autonomously, although with the supervision of the driver, who will always have to keep his hands on the wheel.

Despite this, it is considered one of the most advanced automated driver assistance systems in the automotive industry, and the Model 3 can easily equip it. optional for 3,800 euros, or 7,500 euros in the version with all the improvements recently implemented.

Defects

Everything on a touch screen

However, the Model 3 also has some flaws. One of the main ones is that it brings together all the information and almost all the functions in one 15-inch central touch screen.

Although this improves habitability and reduces the number of switches, this can also be considered a handicap, since it forces you to take your eyes off the road and navigate through menus to activate functions, which can lead to a problem of security in driving.

Still expensive for most buyers

The second defect is found in the price. It is one of the most advanced, efficient and performance electric cars in the world, and although it is Tesla’s entry-level model, it is still prohibitive for most potential buyers.

In Spain it is available from 46,990 euros in the rear-wheel drive version, and fetches € 62,990 in the Performance variant. Meanwhile, the Great Autonomy version, which reaches 614 kilometers of electric range, can be purchased from 52,390 euros.

