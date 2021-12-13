Below you will find a list that includes 7 hybrid cars that arrive in 2022 that will be a great buy when they land on the market.

Thinking of buying a hybrid car next year? Would you rather know the news that will arrive in 2022 before deciding on a specific model? If this is your case, we have prepared a list with 7 hybrid cars arriving in 2022 that will be a great buy once they land on the market.

In this ready We have included all the news that are planned for next year. Some of these models have been unveiled in recent months, although they have not yet started marketing or simply have not yet reached dealerships.

Others, on the other hand, are scheduled to debut in 2022. Let’s meet them

Honda Civic Hybrid

The 11th generation of the Honda Civic will be launched in the fall of next year. This model will be available with a non-plug-in hybrid powertrain like other models of the brand.

Details at this point are scant when it comes to the powertrain of the new Civic. It is unknown whether it will have a 2.0-liter gasoline engine like the CR-V or a 1.5-liter like the HR-V and Jazz.

Kia Niro HEV / PHEV

The second generation Kia Niro has also just been unveiled and is scheduled to start its commercial life in 2022. The Asian crossover will be available, as it has been before, with three different powertrains: hybrid, plug-in hybrid and pure electric.

Although the details of its range of engines have not yet been announced, the Niro has been one of the most successful cars in the hybrid vehicle segment, so it will offer a good performance-consumption ratio at a contained price.

Mazda cx-60

The Mazda CX-60 will be one of the main novelties of the Japanese company. This five-seater SUV will rank above the current CX-5 and below the future CX-80, scheduled for 2023.

The CX-60 will hit the market next year and will be accompanied by diesel and gasoline engines with Skyactiv-X technology. However, the highlight of its range of engines is that it will be offered with a plug-in hybrid variant and a rechargeable hybrid with a rotary engine which acts as a generator. Everything in the CX-60 will be great news for Mazda in this regard.

Mercedes C 300 e

One of those that has already been presented and we know all its specifications and prices, despite the fact that the first units have not yet arrived, is the Mercedes C 300 e, the plug-in hybrid version of the new generation, the Mercedes C-Class.

This version combines a gasoline engine and an electric engine for a total power of 313 hp and a maximum torque of 550 Nm. It has a 25.4 kWh lithium-ion battery with which it can go up to 100 km with a single charge, also achieving an average consumption of 0.6 l / 100 km. It is automatic and has a starting price of 60,184 euros.

Nissan Qashqai e-Power

The new generation of the Nissan Qashqai was presented this year and was accompanied by a range of electrified engines, either as 48V mild hybrid versions or as a non-plug-in hybrid version. The model is already on sale, but the hybrid variant, called Qashqai e-Power.

This version has a 1.5-liter gasoline engine and an electric drive that allows it to offer a total power of 190 hp and a maximum torque of 330 Nm. It is automatic and front-wheel drive, achieving an average consumption of 5.3 l / 100 km. Pricing is not yet known, but it will be the most powerful and efficient version in the range.

Opel Astra Sports Tourer PHEV

The latest novelty presented by the signature of the ray is the family version of the Opel Astra. It will share engines, technology and design with the German compact, including also the plug-in hybrid mechanics. Thus, the Opel Astra Sports Tourer PHEV It is among the 7 hybrid cars that arrive in 2022 and that will be a great purchase.

In this case, the basis of the propulsion system is a 1.6-liter gasoline engine that is associated with an electric drive and a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 12.4 kWh. With this combination, you can scroll up to 70 km in electric mode, while enjoying 180 hp of power and 360 Nm of maximum torque. The prices are not known at the moment.

Toyota corolla cross

The seventh model on this list is another of the novelties of recent days. It is the new Toyota Corolla Cross, a crossover that becomes part of the successful Corolla family and that adds to the long list of SUV models of the Japanese firm, standing halfway between the C-HR and the RAV4 as the compact option. of the range.

The powertrain will be a non-plug-in hybrid. It will combine a 2.0-liter gasoline engine with one or two electric motors for a total power of 199 hp. It is automatic and is available with both front-wheel drive and all-electric (AWD-i). Pricing is not yet known, but it will hit the market after the summer of next year.

This article was published in Autobild by Aarón Pérez.