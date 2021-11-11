Do you spend the day eating vegetables and exercising, but do not lose kilos? Take a look to see if it’s due to one of these reasons …

Losing weight is not easy for anyone. But there are people who suffer a real ordeal.

They diet, do some exercise, and they don’t lose kilos. What are they doing wrong? Let’s see what the experts say.

It turns out that diet and exercise mantras aren’t foolproof. At least in the short or medium term. There are causes that prevent us from losing those kilos, delaying the weight loss phase. How can we avoid them?

Luckily all these barriers can be avoided.

If you follow these tips from the nutrition specialist website Eat this, not that !, you will see how you begin to notice weight loss.

You don’t eat protein in the morning

Coach Anthony Coffey has found that 90% of their clients who do not lose weight do not eat protein for breakfast.

Proteins in the morning help to reactivate the metabolism so that you burn more calories throughout the day, and maintain the feeling of a full stomach for longer, avoiding temptations.

You don’t appreciate the diet

Many people view a diet as a kind of food stealing, or punishment.

Bang Fitness Director Geoff Girvitz proposes be grateful for every meal we eat. We should feel lucky for everything we eat, even a plate of broccoli.

If we feel unhappy, the urge to binge eat increases. You have to approach the diet in a positive way, so that it is more effective.

You wait to be very hungry

A very common mistake when dieting is to endure hunger until you can’t take it anymore.

Hunger helps make bad decisions. We will inevitably end up overeating, or we will quickly tire of the diet.

Experts advise don’t skip any meals, and if possible have the dishes prepared or a well-defined menu, to reduce temptations.

Dinners very late

Nutritionists like Carly Banks have found that their clients lose more pounds, following exactly the same diet, if they eat early dinners and eat strong food in the morning, or at noon.

Don’t leave dinner until the last minute.

You drink alcohol

You may think that a glass of wine at lunch is healthy, but it provides more than 100 empty calories. And other alcoholic beverages much more.

If you want to lose weight, forget about drinking alcohol.

You make excuses

Dietitian Emily Tills has found that many of her clients excuses are made that they consider justified, and therefore they do not count them when it comes to discovering why their diets fail them.

Things like “today I have worked a lot and I am very tired, I am not going to the gym” or “I have beaten myself cleaning the house, I deserve an ice cream”, are a way of admitting that we do not want, or cannot change habits.

You are not eating enough

It may seem counterintuitive, but from a nutritional point of view, it makes sense.

If you don’t eat enough or skip meals blood sugar is a roller coaster. Hormones get out of control, and the body goes into panic mode.

The brain detects that you are not eating enough or that you have not eaten for a long time, and encourages the metabolism to save energy just in case, in the form of fat, that’s why you don’t lose weight.

On the other hand, if you eat often, even if it is diet, you tell the brain that there is no emergency, and metabolism returns to normal.

Avoid all these causes, diet and exercise, and you will see how the kilos begin to disappear …