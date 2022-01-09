Have you binged on nougat this Christmas, and you still have plenty of it? Do not throw it away! You can use it to prepare delicious recipes and you will also save money on other ingredients.

Today the Christmas holidays in Spain officially end, and it’s time to take a look at the pantry. What can we do with the leftover nougat?

The shortage of nougat in the supermarkets of previous years and the old popular saying: “it is better than over, let it be missing”, surely they have achieved that you still have a few nougat tablets at home.

Perhaps you have tired of eating it in pieces, and you are tempted to dispose of it, throw it away or give it away. Before doing so, we suggest you 7 simple desserts with nougat to take advantage of Christmas leftovers.

At Christmas, New Year’s Eve, Three Kings Day … nougat cannot be absent at Christmas parties. Why buy it, if you can do it yourself very easily?

They are simple desserts to carry out, which also combine perfectly with nougat, by providing sweetness and texture.

You will save money because you will not have to add oil or almonds.

Take a look at these simple recipes with nougat.

Nougat ice cream

200 grams of Jijona nougat 200 ml of liquid cream to mount 200 ml of whole milk

The nougat ice cream It is delicious and very easy to prepare, as Divina Cocina explains.

Just have to put all the ingredients in a blender glass: nougat, milk and cream.

We beat for a while until we get a uniform mixture.

We put the mixture in a mold, cover it with plastic wrap and leave it to rest for a few hours in the freezer.

It can be decorated with whipped cream or crocanti almonds.

Nougat cake

150 grams of soft nougat (from Jijona) 3 eggs 120 grams of sugar 1 yogurt 230 grams of flour 1 sachet of yeast 125 ml of olive oil 100 ml of orange liqueur 3 tangerines

This cake that Hogarmanía proposes is very simple to make.

It’s actually like the cake of a lifetime, but adding the nougat as an extra ingredient, which will have to crumble well with the blender.

Here you have the step by step.

Everything you need to know before choosing your hand mixer: power, heads, design and best models. With this buying guide you will get the best model.

Nougat flan

280 grams of soft nougat 480 grams of cream 35% mg 5 large eggs 5 tablespoons of sugar 5 tablespoons of sugar for the caramel

We beat the eggs together with the sugar and add the undone nougat.

When everything is undone, add the cream and beat.

We preheat the oven to 180º, heat up and down. Fill a large tray with water with 3 fingers of water and add the flaneras inside with the flan, to cook them in a Bain Marie.

We bake approximately 25 minutes. You have more detailed instructions here.

Nougat cream

200 grams of soft almond nougat (Jijona) 250 ml of milk 250 ml of whipping cream 4 tablespoons of brown sugar 2 tablespoons of cornstarch

In a saucepan we put the cream, a little milk and the sugar, and we put it on the fire until it is hot (without boiling).

We mix the rest of the milk with the cornstarch.

When the saucepan is cooking add the nougat, and beat with the blender.

We put it back over medium heat, add the milk with cornstarch, and do not stop stirring until it thickens.

We serve it in glasses, wait for it to cool, and put it in the fridge for a few hours.

Nougat cake

250 grams of Jijona nougat 500 ml of whipping cream 2 eggs 100 ml of milk 8 gelatin leaves 1 sheet of sponge cake 30 grams of crocanti

The El Mueble website offers us this recipe with nougat.

Separate the whites from the yolks. Put the yolks with the crumbled nougat and half of the cream, beat it and store in the fridge.

Soak the gelatin in cold water for 5 minutes and drain.

Add the gelatin to the hot milk, and dissolve. Then add the nougat smoothie from the fridge.

Whip the cream, add the above, beat the whites until stiff, and add.

Place the cake base in a mold, pour the mixture on top and put it in the freezer for 12 hours.

Let it rest for 2 hours in the fridge, out of the freezer, before serving.

Nougat and apple cappuccino

150 grams of Jijona nougat (soft) 1 apple 2 tablespoons of soluble coffee 12 roasted coffee beans 200 ml of whole milk 1 teaspoon of brown sugar Water

Another recipe offered by Hogarmanía.

We peel the apple, remove the core and cut it into cubes.

We put the apple, a jet of water and the white nougat in a saucepan. Cocean for 3 or 4 minutes, mixing everything. Serve it in two glasses.

Mix the soluble coffee with the milk. If you have a plunger coffee maker you can make it emulsify, but it is optional. Pour it into the glasses.

Crush the coffee beans, mix them with the sugar, and sprinkle over the glasses.

Nougat mousse

1 egg 100 grams of whipping cream 100 grams of soft nougat 15 grams of sugar 2 gelatin leaves 50 grams of milk

We hydrate the gelatin sheets in cold water, we mount the white to the point of snow, and in another separate container, the cream.

In the hot milk we undo the gelatin, add the nougat, and beat with the mixer. Besides we also beat the yolk with the sugar.

We mix the nougat with the yolk, the cream and the white (in this order), and we mix with a spatula.

It only remains to put it in the fridge and serve it cold. You have more instructions here.