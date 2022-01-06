If you work from home, it is highly recommended that you try to save as much energy as possible so as not to face a very large bill. Here are 7 tips to help you save on your electricity bill when you telecommute.

Working from home can be really comfortable: you save time in transport and travel, you have the option to organize your time however you want and it is easier to reconcile family life.

However, this modality also has certain disadvantages. The most obvious of them is that energy consumption at home is higher and the worker may end up paying more on the bill.

To this must be added that the cost of electricity is increasingly high and is not expected to decrease over the next few months, which is a problem for the pocket.

Because of this, it is of interest to know the best recommendations and tips to save money on your electricity bill while you work from home.

Take advantage of daylight, plan the day, use the most optimal temperature or prioritize low-power devices These are some keys to keep in mind, but not the only ones.

Here are 7 tricks that help you save on your electricity bill when you telecommute.

Don’t leave things to chance: plan!

Trying to make your day at home as similar as possible to the one you have at the office is essential to save money, especially if you are not used to working remotely.

Strictly following a schedule can help you not work more than 8 hours, which ends up necessarily having a higher cost.

Another important part of planning is to delimit the workspace and separate it from the one you have for rest.

In this way, you avoid possible distractions that end up generating a higher energy expenditure than you want.

Daylight will be your best ally

If you have the option of flexible hours, it is best to start your day when there is enough natural light, so you will not have to turn on the switches for much of the day.

At this point it is also essential to choose an area of ​​the house that receives sufficient light and for the maximum number of hours possible. Don’t choose a dark room even though it may seem more comfortable.

Don’t go overboard with the temperature

In winter it is very tempting to put the heating very high to be able to be in short sleeves and not get cold, but if you want to save you will have a problem with this aspect.

The ideal temperature to be comfortable in winter is achieved by setting the thermostat around 20ºC.. You can have the same problem in summer with the air conditioning. In this case it must be at 25ºC.

Ideally, you should not have to use the heating or air conditioning continuously throughout the day, but keep them on for just the right amount of time.

Bleeding the radiators, not ventilating the house in the central hours of the day and dressing with suitable clothing are tips to keep in mind so as not to turn the heating on too much in winter.

Try to eat at the cheapest times

Cooking and eating at home is another of the expenses that teleworking entails.

The best thing is to take into account the time periods of the electricity bill. The best time to cook is between 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., since you will find yourself on the flat section.

Preparing breakfast before 8:00 is also going to help you, since the most expensive section of the bill starts from that time.

Use low-power device

A good alternative to the cold is to use low consumption radiators and stoves, as they will help you save on the bill.

Using LED bulbs is also an interesting option if you don’t want the cost of the bill to skyrocket for working at home.

A laptop is always better

You may find it more convenient to use a desktop computer, but you should know that the energy consumption will be less if you opt for a laptop.

The French Environment Agency (ADEME) estimates that a laptop consumes up to 50% less than a desktop computer.

The advantage of these devices is that you can have them disconnected from the power for much of the day, especially if the battery is long-lasting. Don’t make the mistake of plugging it in all day.

Do not forget to adjust the contracted power

This is a point that not everyone thinks about, but which is also basic in the sense of saving.

The important thing is that the power is in line with the needs you really have as a customer, without staying too high or low.

You can check your history of electrical consumption and the power used on the Datadis platform.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Enrique Fernández.