We have made a compilation of seven applications that you have to install on your Android mobile device right now because they are really useful.

Every mobile must have useful applications installed. It may seem that it is something logical, but applications tend to accumulate that are useless and, in reality, all they do is occupy space without any sense.

We want to end this and we are going to do it in the following way: recommending applications that must be installed right away. The compilation that we have made has something for everyone so keep reading.

Feedly

Feedly is an RSS news reader, this may not sound like anything to you; but it is nothing more than a space in which to have accumulated different sources and then start reading. If you like to read news, it is an application that you must have installed.

AirDroid

If you want to send files from your mobile to your computer and vice versa, AirDroid is your application. The benefits of this application is that the version can be installed in Windows in order to send any type of item and manage the mobile.

Hurry

Hurry is an application used to remember important events. And, is that, if you are forgetful people and you have to remember birthdays, anniversaries and a long list of celebrations; Hurry can help you keep track of all these dates.

RescueTime

RescueTime is a double-edged application, as it allows us to track the time we spend in the different applications: Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp, Telegram … This can make us end up feeling bad for spending many hours wasting time.

IFFTT

Right now in homes there are a lot of connected devices like light bulbs, speakers and switches. Having to turn everything on in an analog way is a real hassle, IFTTT allows you to automate scenes and devices at will.

Splitwise

When going out with friends for lunch or dinner, many times what happens is that one person ends up paying for the others and, in the end, it takes a long time for the rest to return the money. Splitwise allows these accounts to be made easily and automatically.

WalletPasses

WalletPasses allows you to have located all the .pks files that are usually generated when buying tickets for concerts or events, although they are also those that are generated when we buy a flight. In this application, they can all be grouped together for easy access.

