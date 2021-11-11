In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

These are several of the Xiaomi phones that are on sale on the occasion of 11.11 in AliExpress and other stores, including several of the most recent models of the Asian firm.

It is already November 11, and that means one thing: today the so-called Singles Day is celebrated, an important holiday in China that today translates into numerous offers and discounts in online stores, and not only Asian but also Spanish .

Obviously, it is AliExpress that accumulates more discounts, especially in Chinese brands, but there are more. In this article We wanted to simplify the search a bit to select the best Xiaomi phones on offer for 11.11..

There is a bit of everything from extraordinarily cheap phones to high-end models, all of them at their lowest price or very close.

There are seven devices in total, so fortunately there is a choice.

Redmi 9A for € 89

This mobile has 2GB of RAM and a Helio G25 processor. The operation of Android is fluid and more than enough for most users.

There are few Xiaomi phones cheaper than the Redmi 9A, a basic device designed for people who do not require too much power on their phone.

Temporarily its price becomes 89 euros, with the option of applying some of the coupons from 11.11.

It is ideal for calls, WhatsApp, checking emails and day-to-day tasks, not for playing other more demanding things.

Its main strength is that it has 5,000 mAh battery, enough for 2-3 days of autonomy without many problems.

Redmi 10 for € 179

With a Helio G88 processor and a 90 Hz screen, this mobile explodes the cheap mobile market due to its low cost.

This is one of Xiaomi’s most recent phones, the 128GB Redmi 10, which we have been able to submit to analysis with excellent results.

It has practically no competition in its price range, especially now that AliExpress sells it for only 179 euros.

With NFC, fast charging and very good performance, it is a mobile that goes a little beyond the basics and that aspires to dominate the range of 100-200 euros.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S for € 185

The perfect mid-range mobile for those who want to save: 6.43-inch screen, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage at a very low price.

The Redmi Note 10 have taken over from their predecessors, all of them highly successful. One of them is the Redmi Note 10S, which now costs just 185 euros.

It is a good offer if you want a Xiaomi mobile on this 11.11, a mobile for many years according to its benefits.

As we were able to prove it in its analysis, we can say that for performance and price it is one of the best bargains today.

POCO X3 NFC for € 199

This mobile has an ultra-competitive price, although it has a processor like the Snapdragon 732G and fast charging at 33W, one of its main features.

POCO is back on the market, and it is with several mobiles that boast an excellent price for how much they offer.

It is a terminal that has, for example, a Snapdragon 732, a processor that makes it quite powerful, as well as a Full HD + screen, NFC, fast charging and more.

For its current price of $ 199, there are few better options. To decide, we recommend reading our analysis.

POCO F3 for € 299

This new POCO mobile has almost everything to sweep away, starting with 5G, but also because of the enormous power of its Snapdragon 870.

Taking a leap in terms of price, we come to another POCO mobile that is on sale for 11.11, in its case for 299 euros.

It is worth every euro it costs, since it is much more powerful (Snapdragon 870) and has among other things WiFi 6.

We have also been able to put it to the test, so we can say that it is one of the best mobiles under 300 euros.

Xiaomi Mi 11T for € 481 with the code ESD1143

With 5G and a high-performance Mediatek processor, this mobile is quite powerful and has a spectacular 120 Hz screen.

Good news if you were hoping to buy one of Xiaomi’s best and most powerful mobiles, the Mi 11T, which boasts high-end features at a fairly contained price.

Right now it can be yours for 481 euros if you apply the discount coupon ESD1143, which leaves it at that price.

There are several reasons why it can be considered one of the best mobiles of 2021.

Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro for € 569

With Snapdragon 888 and charging at 120W, this mobile is a real beast at all levels, although its price is lower than other high-end mobiles.

With a fast charging of 120W and a power difficult to match, the Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro is today the flagship of this brand.

Its price is high, of course, but now it is less thanks to an offer from the Spanish online store Tuimeilibre, which sells it for 569 euros.

It is a discount of no less than 130 euros, not bad if we consider that it has only been on sale for two months.

