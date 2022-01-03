

Investigators asked citizens who have seen Harmony in recent years to report it.

Photo: Darren McCollester / .

A 7-year-old girl from Manchester, New Hampshire, was reported missing last week, two years after being seen for the last time. Investigators are trying to find the minor’s whereabouts.

The minor identified as Harmony Montgomery was last seen in October 2019 when she was 5 years old, the Manchester City Police Department reported in a press release.

Manchester Police received a report this week that Harmony Montgomery has not been seen since late 2019. The circumstances surrounding this prolonged absence are very concerning and are being thoroughly investigated. pic.twitter.com/WdOEF8X2Uz – Manchester NH Police (@mht_nh_police) December 31, 2021

Authorities reported that the circumstances surrounding Harmony’s protracted disappearance “are very worrying” and emphasized that investigators have been working hard since the information of the girl’s disappearance emerged last week, Fox News reported.

“At that time, I have dedicated all available resources and personnel to locating Harmony“Reported the head of the Manchester Sheriff’s Office, Allen D. Aldenberg.

“I encourage everyone to contact the Manchester Police Department with any relevant information to help us locate Harmony,” added Aldenberg.

At this time, investigators did not report who announced Harmony’s disappearance, nor did they offer any further details about the search. Also, the identities of the girl’s parents or guardians have not yet been revealed.

Manchester Police said investigators were in contact with the girl’s family and are following up on the leads they received. Detectives were seen searching property in Manchester on Sunday; however, no further details have come to light.

Authorities reported that Harmony is approximately 4 feet tall, weighing 50 pounds, and has blonde hair with blue eyes. He also wore glasses.

“It does not matter if you saw this young woman a years ago and you think she is irrelevant; callos, “Aldenberg told WBZ-TV.

With information from Fox News

