11/12/2021 at 09:48 CET

Eduardo López Alonso

70% of ‘start-ups’ Spanish do not know how much they pay in bank commissions per year. They are one of the most fragile but promising links in the Spanish business network and despite the fact that the bank boasts of helping entrepreneurs, newly created companies confess to being orphaned by kind sponsors. They do not know the commissions they pay, they visit the offices less and less and financial operations tend to be a drag. It is one of the conclusions of a study carried out by the GAD3 demoscopic firm to Qonto, self-defined as neobank aimed exclusively at companies and freelancers in Spain. He commissioned the study to assess what gap existed in the market for a new competitor and his findings were very encouraging. The responses of 510 SMEs and ‘start-ups’ with up to 250 workers spread throughout Spain show that three out of 10 small companies are willing to change their financial institution and 13% confess that they already work with a new or new bank entity focused on services over the internet.

Expenditure on banking services soared with the crisis. Having a bank account without payroll supposes in some cases a cost of more than 240 euros per year. Asked about the amount they pay their banks in commissions, 7 out of 10 ‘start-ups’ admit not knowing it. Of these, 37% say they have no idea of ​​the approximate figure and 34% say they have not calculated it exactly. Regarding how much this expense represents, 14% admit that they spend between 20 and 100 euros per year and another 14% place it in the range of 50 to 500 euros.

In this context, the percentage of ‘start-ups’ spanish who are considering changing banks is approximately 33%. Of that percentage, just over 14% would do so by searching for an entity that can offer them a service more adjusted to their needs, and a similar proportion would execute the change because they were dissatisfied with the service of their current bank. A general finding is that complaints to banks have skyrocketed with the pandemic, as explained by EL PERIÓDICO, the newspaper that belongs to this group, Prensa Ibérica.

In general terms, startups in Spain are convinced of the need to have a good banking service to advance in the development of their businesses. This is confirmed by 8 out of 10 ‘start-ups’, who consider this aspect important or very important. Regarding the implementation of neobanks in the entrepreneurial network in Spain, 24% of the ‘start-ups’ claim to want to work with an entity of this type, and 13% already work with them.

The Qonto study also reveals that start-ups and entrepreneurs are making less and less use of their bank branches. 17% say they do not visit these offices for a whole year, and only 9% do so several times a week. Among the remaining ‘start-ups’, there are more who admit to setting foot in their office several times a year (35%) than monthly (20%).

In relation to the number of accounts through which they carry out their day-to-day banking operations, most start-ups in Spain currently have one or two accounts, and only 2 out of 10 admit to having 3 or more . Asked about how many people in the organization have access to these accounts, 43% point out that only two people can operate in them, and only in 2 out of every 10 three or more people do so. This implies, in general, a banking management very focused on the CEO and CFO, which is a bottleneck for many organizations.

One of the keys to the new banking entities is to provide solutions to decentralize all access to banking operations so that those responsible have greater visibility on expenses, as well as better traceability of tickets and invoices. The automation of these processes and their immediacy offers the managers of the ‘start-ups’ much more efficiency, allowing them to focus on a real optimization of their resources and on the growth of their business.

Neobanks are regulated entities that offer banking services such as fee-free payments abroad, free money withdrawals, as well as fee-free cards and bank accounts. These entities emerged in Spain as of 2015 as a consequence of the internet boom and the improvement of telecommunications services. In essence, neobanks offer the same services as traditional banks, only they carry out the process 100% digitally and ‘online’. They do not have physical offices and can focus their efforts on staff on tasks directly related to customer service. The main function that consumers have discovered in neobanks is that they can travel abroad and not have to pay commissions using their cards, withdraw money from ATMs around the world and without having to pay commissions. Another great advantage they provide are the discounts and offers to pay with their bank cards. All this with free accounts at a time when traditional banking does not pay the liability and charges account maintenance costs.