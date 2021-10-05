10/05/2021 at 9:05 AM CEST

A fishing competition in the final course of the Ebro has shown that 72% of the fish species that live in this river section are already exotic species, although they still represent a minority part of the total number of fish. Eighteen invasive alien species, including a new species of exotic cyprinid, the white bream, have been located in the Catalan basin of the Ebro river, within the framework of the traditional activity of ‘La Bagra’, a kind of “fishing race & rdquor; to involve the sport fishing sector in the characterization of ichthyofauna and raise awareness about the impacts of invasive species.

An initiative in which 16,231 specimens of 25 different species (18 of them invasive alien species, which represents 72 percent of the species obtained) its promoters have explained in twenty different points: the Grup de Natura Freixe, the Life Invasaqua project of the European Union, and the Catalan Federation of Sport Fishing and Casting.

The ‘race’, which also seeks the involvement of citizens in the achievement of scientific objectives, presents as a positive fact that 80% of the captured specimens corresponded to protected and threatened species such as catfish and silverside, which added more than twelve thousand captures of the more than 16,000, they have detailed.

Preliminary conclusions from the data provided by fishermen on these indigenous species, whose populations have been drastically affected by the impacts derived from the introduction of exotic and invasive species, would indicate a certain improvement in their populations, they affirm.

The La Bagra race has also collected data on 18 exotic species (72% of the number of species caught), thanks to which, the expansion of the white bream, a new species of exotic cyprinid, has been confirmed in the final stretch of the river Ebro.

This species was introduced in the 1990s in the Iberian Peninsula and its first observations in Catalonia took place in 2003, in the Sant Antoni-Talarn reservoir (Noguera Pallaresa basin).

It is, explained from Life Invasaqua, a type of fish that competes for the same food resources as native species, which poses a new threat to their survival. In this case, the participants caught 513 specimens distributed in different fishing points, specifically downstream from the Flix reservoir and passing the Xerta weir.

In addition, there have been two very particular captures: one tench, a species with various non-current citations in some rivers of Catalonia and in the upper section of the Ebro, but not in the lower section or in the Delta and a grass carp with some specific appointment (2005) in the Ebro and a recent capture in Madrid, in the Guadarrama river, explains Frederic Casals, professor of the department of animal science at the University of Lleida and member of Invasaqua.

The fishermen also caught other exotic fish with low population densities and of which there was evidence of their presence in very few localities of the Catalan rivers.

Control of Asian clam, zebra mussel and apple snail

On the other hand, the Ebro Hydrographic Confederation has started the third campaign of Asian clam sampling in 22 sections of the River Axis to see how far this invasive species has spread since 2019. This is the third study to know the presence and distribution of the Asian clam (Corbicula fluminea), to which the basin organization allocates 18,000 euros.

Together with the diagnosis on the evolution and distribution, information is collected on the effects that this species, together with the zebra mussel, may be producing in the river areas of the Ebro basin and in the native naiads, reports the CHE in a note press. Both are also invasive exotics.

During the campaign field work is carried out in 22 points of the Ebro, from the source to the State Bridge in Tortosa (Tarragona), and which cover the Communities of Cantabria, Castilla León, the Basque Country, La Rioja, Navarra, Aragon and Catalonia.

With the data, a comparison of evolution will be made with respect to 2019, when the populations of this mollusk in the Ebro riverbed were also analyzed.

In 2020 the study focused on the main tributaries from Burgos to Tarragona (Cidacos, Ega, Arga, Aragón, Alhama, Queiles, Huecha, Arba de Luesia, Jalón, Huerva, in addition to the Guadalope, Cinca and Segre rivers of the lower section) .

The work is added to the monitoring that the Agency has carried out every summer, for more than 16 years, of the zebra mussel (Dreissena polymorpha) or in the last 6 years, to the surveys of apple snail (Pomacea spp.) And constitute another line of active participation and collaboration with the competent administrations in the control of invasive alien species.

The 2019 study made it possible to verify that the sections of the headwaters of the Ebro, upstream of Logroño, were still free of corbicula, which was also reflected in the study of tributaries, while the specimens appeared mainly in those of the middle section and, above all, at its mouths to the Ebro.

Lhe density of Asian clam specimens on the Ebro axis is 2,414 specimens / m2, with its maximum at the height of Castejón, with more than 15,000 (the Imperial Canal with 2,369 to 5,191 copies / m2 or the Tauste Canal with 1,017).

The sampling points with the highest densities are the Alhama rivers, in the municipality of Alfaro with 1,132 specimens / m2, the Aragón river in Milagro with 596 specimens / m2 and the Arba river in Ejea de los Caballeros with 560 specimens / m2.

The rest of the tributary sampling points are either free of this species or have a density of less than 300 specimens / m2.

Main photo: Amy Laughinghouse

It may interest you: The Guadalquivir already has more exotic than native fish