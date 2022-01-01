01/01/2022

The future Iberian Center for Research in Energy Storage, a facility that will focus its work on green energy management and will be built in Cáceres, begins its journey with the commitment of the main administrations to contribute in the coming years an amount that will be around the 75 million euros.

ANDhe Official State Gazette this week has published the agreement signed for the start-up of this scientific and technological facility by the Ministry of Science and Innovation, the Center for Energy, Environmental and Technological Research (CIEMAT), the Junta de Extremadura and the Fundación Fundecyt-Parque Científico y Tecnológico de Extremadura.

The agreement between the future ‘partners’ of the center foresees the performance of the necessary actions for the creation, equipment and commissioning of the facility, and contemplates that the central government will contribute 58 million euros (mostly from the European funds from the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan) to promote the creation of this entity.

It also foresees that the Junta de Extremadura will contribute 16.6 million euros for the start-up and equipment of this center.

Three areas of action

The Iberian Center for Research in Energy Storage will guide its activity in three main areas: research and development of energy storage technologies and their integration with green energies; collaboration with the industrial sector and joint development of technologies; and advice and training in green energy and its management.

The Minister of Science and Innovation, Diana Morant, has underlined that the main objective of the Center will be “to contribute to solving the scientific and technological challenges that allow the management of green energies, through scientific research, technological development and innovations in storage energy to meet industrial demands and society’s needs for a sustainable energy future & rdquor ;.

To do this, and as announced by the Ministry, The facility will be equipped with state-of-the-art laboratories that will allow the development of the entire energy storage cycle at different scales.From the physical chemistry of materials to their scaling and application, through the testing of connected storage systems.

It will also have unique infrastructures that will allow, among others, testing of high-power equipment and networks and micro-networks, to carry out pilot tests on an industrial scale.

This center will be located in the municipality of Cáceres and the approximate number of personnel who will carry out their research and innovative activity will be about 85 people, to which will be added the personnel in training, R & D & I management and of the administration.

Spain and Portugal pledged at the last Spanish-Portuguese summit to cooperate on scientific and energy challenges and to develop common strategies that benefit both populations, and in that sense they agreed to create a center with an “Iberian & rdquor; similar to the International Nanotechnology Laboratory (INL) located in Braga (Portugal) and which was created in 2005.

The agreement with the Board published by the BOE is, the Ministry has specified, the first step for the subsequent signing of the international agreements that are necessary to promote this scientific infrastructure.