WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 11: Head coach David Joerger of the Sacramento Kings reacts to a call against the Washington Wizards in the first half at Capital One Arena on March 11, 2019 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the . License Agreement. (Photo by Rob Carr / .)

AEW: Who is Jungle Boy’s dad? by Cody Williams

Dave Joerger, an assistant coach for the Philadelphia 76ers, is reportedly stepping away from the team so he can receive treatment for cancer.

A crucial member of the Philadelphia 76ers will reportedly be stepping away to take care of his health. Dave Joerger, a 47-year-old assistant coach with Philadelphia, is taking some time so he can address a form of cancer, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

As Wojnarowski reports, Joerger is dealing with a type of head and neck cancer.

Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Dave Joerger is leaving the team for several weeks to undergo chemotherapy and radiation treatments to combat a form of “head and neck” cancer, Joerger tells ESPN. Story: https://t.co/PqLSsrzfNL – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 14, 2021

Joerger has reportedly been going through treatments for a couple weeks now but he won’t be able to travel with the team because of the need to stay in Philadelphia for those treatments.

Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Dave Joerger to receive cancer treatment

Joerger’s cancer diagnosis is a scary thing, but it’s worth noting that his story highlights the importance of regularly seeing a doctor and getting checked. Joerger and his doctors were able to catch his cancer early. Cancer is a terrifying thing. Get checked early. Talk to a doctor.

That’s important for his chances at getting through all of this.

Because of how early it was caught, Joerger reportedly has a very good “cure rate.” According to a tweet from Wojnarowski, Joerger tells him that he has a 90 percent cure rate. Those are pretty good odds.

Joerger tells ESPN: “We have caught it early. I’m very lucky. I’ve got over a 90 percent chance of cure rate, but it’s very scary… ”https://t.co/fuVjYyD8wS – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 14, 2021

Best wishes to Joerger and his family as he steps away from the NBA and here’s to a full and healthy recovery for the 76ers assistant coach.