10/26/2021 at 2:50 PM CEST

Ana Nieto

María Montessori used to say that “play is the work of children & rdquor ;, but the current model of life has reduced play time to the maximum. We are always in a hurry, we are super busy and we fill the day with activities that we consider beneficial for their future.

We are putting the game aside. Children need to play, and despite what we tend to believe, play is not a waste of time.

Benefits of play in children

The benefits of the game for our children are numerous, let’s see these 8:

Playing makes learning easier

Patricia Ramírez, a psychologist, points out that “we have undervalued gambling because we associate it with irresponsible behavior. But quite the opposite. Play is a learning method that allows you to acquire knowledge in a relaxed and playful environment & rdquor;. In addition, the psychologist affirms, that “it is proven that everything that is learned by playing is better understood, retained and reproduced & rdquor ;.

Playing encourages creativity and teaches new skills

For example, it is very common that when playing they copy adults, and you see them behave like a policeman with years of experience or a teacher (and you see them negotiate, work as a team, motivate & mldr;)

Playing improves self-confidence

They lead the game, they decide what to do in each moment, they feel capable.

The game allows children to gain more confidence in themselves pampering | Pexels

Playing makes us smile

We are relaxed, it is something fun, playing implies that we are predisposed to have fun.

Playing focuses attention

When do you see your child more concentrated, more absorbed in what he is doing, than when he is playing?

Playing boosts your self-esteem

Through playing, children learn to know each other, to see their strengths, weaknesses and build their self-esteem.

Playing facilitates the secretion of endorphins

Endorphins reduce anxiety, “they cause analgesia, soothe pain, improve mood and strengthen our immune system,” Patricia emphasizes.

Playing encourages teamwork

With group play, they learn to relate to others, to collaborate, to understand social norms, to be more tolerant and civic.

Benefits of the game also at home

In the video Educating playing, Patricia Ramírez gives us many ideas for games at home. One of them is that of words. A letter is said, example: S, and each one has to say a word that begins with that letter. Afterwards, one is asked to say a phrase with those words.

Then, the expert tells us how at home she resorts to games to educate. For example, instead of just rushing your child to get dressed and eat breakfast every morning, you say you time him and make him write it down in a notebook. Your child sees it as a game, wants to win, finds it funny, and takes it better. He is getting what he wants (which is for his child not to spend three hours in the morning) playing.

Another game is ‘Who is able to eat at the table like an educated person?’ The main thing, Patricia suggests, is to look for a model. “Ask your children to tell you a character from a movie who eats politely. Surely they associate him with a polite princess and we ask them to define a little how a princess would act at the table: He would give thanks when someone brings him something, he would wipe his mouth with the napkin, he would not say ‘How disgusting’ & rdquor ;.

What do you think of these ideas? Do you have an infallible game to educate your children?