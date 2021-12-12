In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

A robot vacuum cleaner is man’s true best friend, because it will save you time and remove dirt and hair from your pets.

A robot vacuum cleaner is not a luxury, nowadays it is one more household appliance in our home and it has also gained intelligent functions to make our lives still easier. That is why we advise you to take advantage of Amazon offers on Cecotec robot vacuum cleaners.

Amazon has lowered many models of Cecotec robot vacuum cleaners, leaving them the perfect gifts for anyone this Christmas. In addition, there are models for all budgets.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

You can find standard models with internet connection to control them remotely or that are compatible with Google or Alexa. There are even models with a mop function to complete the cleaning of your home.

The most important news is that it also They are on sale models with charging bases and tank included that suck up the remains of dirt from the deposits of the vacuum cleaner itself. This way you won’t have to touch your robot for weeks even using it every day.

Get them on Amazon with free and fast shipping signing up for Prime. You can try it for free for 30 days without any kind of commitment since there is no permanence.

Cecotec Conga 3890 Ultra for € 229

Cecotec Conga 3890 Ultra at Amazon

Cecotec Conga 9090 + Conga Home Self-draining Base for € 699

Cecotec Conga 9090 + Conga Home Self-draining Base at Amazon

Cecotec Conga 8090 + Conga Home Self-draining Base for € 599

Cecotec Conga 8090 + Conga Home Self-draining Base at Amazon

Cecotec Conga 9090 AI for € 599

Cecotec Conga 9090 AI on Amazon

Cecotec Conga 1790 Ultra for € 169

Cecotec Conga 1790 Ultra at Amazon

Cecotec Conga 4690 Ultra for € 279

Cecotec Conga 4690 Ultra on Amazon

Cecotec Conga 7090 IA for € 479

Cecotec Conga 7090 IA on Amazon

Cecotec Conga 8090 Ultra for € 499

Cecotec Conga 8090 Ultra on Amazon

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.