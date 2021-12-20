

Peanut butter is a food rich in healthy fats and proteins, and it is also the most comforting and satisfying. Discover new ways to enjoy it.

Photo: Karolina Grabowska / Pexels

Peanut butter is a favorite of many Americans And the reality is that when healthy versions are chosen it can be part of a nutritious diet. The secret is in choose the 100% organic and natural variants, that is to say that they are not made with trans fats, saturated and added sugars. The truth is that peanut butter is a generous, comforting and satisfying food that is always present in the homes of the United States. The good news is that its uses in the kitchen are various and not only limited to the typical sandwiches as we are used to, in fact, peanut butter is an immensely versatile food that goes wonderfully with the most surprising combinations.

Peanut butter is rich in heart-healthy fats and is a good source of protein, which can be useful for vegetarians who want to include more protein in their diets. Two tablespoons of peanut butter contain 8 grams of protein and 2 to 3 grams of fiber. In addition, it offers vitamins and minerals, including vitamin B or niacin, iron, potassium and vitamin E. Without further ado, for all lovers of this classic of classics, We have the 8 foods you never expected to go well with peanut butter.

8 unexpected combinations that go well with peanut butter:

1. Hot peppers

Many cuisines of the world combine peanuts with hot peppers, lThe main reason is to balance the spiciness and at the same time appreciate the flavors of the dish. So next time you have bell peppers and peanut butter on hand, bet on eating them together and see all the different flavors that the two items bring out from each other. A great idea to enjoy this unexpected combination is Prepare a plate of soba noodles (Japanese) with a touch of peanut butter and chili sprinkled or sliced.

2. Grilled pineapple

The roasted pile is a real treat, little explored and goes particularly well with peanut butter. What happens when pineapple is roasted is that the natural sugars they contain crystallize and the fruit acquires a somewhat smoky flavor., which in combination with peanut butter brings out all the flavors. It is a wonderful homemade dessert alternative, easy, accessible and ideal to kill the craving for sweet foods.

3. Banana bread

Spread a little (or a lot) of peanut butter on a slice of banana bread and be amazed by the joys in life. Not only will you be adding more protein to this rich bread, ideal to consume as a healthy snack and dessert, but it will also be an incredibly delicious experience. For an added touch, lightly toast the banana bread and top it with a layer of peanut butter while it’s still hot.

4. Ice cream

Once you try the peanut butter and ice cream combo, nothing will be the same again. All you have to do is heat the peanut butter in the microwave for a few seconds and pour over your favorite ice cream.. It is a great alternative to avoid the use of liquid chocolates and processed honeys, without a doubt it is the perfect touch. If you want to take your dessert to another level, add berries and nuts.

5. Fennel

Peanut sauce is used in many Thai dishes, especially those that contain fennel. Instead of waiting for the sauce and veggies to cook, a great tip is to add some peanut butter on top of fennel stalks for a crunchy and nutritious snack. Fennel has a slightly sweet anise flavor, making it a great peanut butter companion (much like raw celery).

6. S’mores

S’mores are one of the most traditional desserts in the United States, and of course the star food of night fires. A great recommendation to take the experience to another level is to spread some peanut butter on the graham crackers. The peanut butter keeps the sweet marshmallow from being too overpowering, while adding another creamy layer of flavor.

7. Orange marmalade

Sure, we all know that the jelly and peanut butter combo is simply one of the most popular and iconic. However, any jam is not the same, compared to orange and The reason is that the bitter notes it brings go very well with the sweet and earthy peanut butter. The reality is that this combination will become one of your favorites, it is a completely new experience.

8. Multigrain toast

Perhaps this is one of the most conservative suggestions on this list, finally we all know that bread is one of the products that goes best with peanut butter. But nevertheless, using robust multigrain toast is way above traditional peanut butter toast because the seeds provide earthy notes. Therefore the texture and flavor will be unbeatable.

–

It may interest you: