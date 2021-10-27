10/27/2021 at 7:59 PM CEST

Halloween is coming, one of our children’s favorite celebrations. And one of the most feared by mothers and fathers due to the high sugar content they eat on this day. Our children are expected consume 1000% more than the maximum amount of sugar recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) on October 31st. Or what is the same, 250 grams of sugar, something like filling a glass full of sugar cubes. Solution? Give it a little imagination and opt for equally terrifying recipes, but healthy.

Healthy sweets for Halloween

On Halloween they tend to consume, above all, sweet dishes. And sweet is usually synonymous with sugar, but not always. This Halloween, as what scares us the most is that our children go overboard with sugar, we are going to opt for recipes that don’t use it.

Terrifying fruits

What is healthier than fruit? It is a 100% natural product that only contains the sugar present in the food itself. And remember, the WHO, when it talks about reducing or eliminating sugar intake, refers to free or added sugars, not to the sugar present in the food itself. So … free way to consume fruit, which also has a lot of fiber and vitamins.

Ingredients:

Tangerines, bananas, 85% black chocolate to make the eyes, pepper to make the “pumpkin” tails

Healthy Pumpkin Sugar Free Halloween Cookies

Frankenstein’s monster made with kiwi

Actually more than a recipe, it is a job or a craft, but don’t worry, it is very very easy to make and, in addition, the more horrifying it turns out, the more timely it will be for its scary goal to the guests.

Ingredients:

Kiwis 85% chocolate chips for the eyes Salty snack sticks for the mouth and screws

Healthy salty recipes for Halloween

Some also celebrate Halloween by offering terrifying salty menus during dinner or lunch on October 31st. If this is your case, here are some recipes.

Demonic eggs

Ingredients:

Avocados Red pepper 6 hard-boiled eggs

Monster popcorn

The popcorn they sell in supermarkets has a lot of salt and refined oils, but if we buy the corn kernels ourselves, we can make healthy popcorn for the Halloween party. And if we put them in a bag previously painted with horror faces, the children will be delighted to eat them.

Ingredients:

Curd corn kernels Salt Extra virgin olive oil

Terrifying carrot mummies

Traditionally, Halloween mummies were made with sausages, but if you don’t want your children to eat ultra-processed meat that also has large amounts of added sugar, we suggest you change the sausages for carrots.

Ingredients:

Carrots Yogurt Sauce Cheese Slices

Vegan Monster Rice Crackers

Who said that cookies are always sweet? There are also salty ones, this time made from rice.

Ingredients:

Rice crackersOnionTomatoParsleyBlack olivesSaltPepperExtra virgin olive oil

Halloween peppers stuffed with spaghetti

Without a doubt, one of our children’s favorite dishes is spaghetti. Why not prepare them for Halloween, but in its terrifying version?

Ingredients:

Spaghetti Red pepper Homemade tomato sauce