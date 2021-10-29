10/29/2021 at 9:35 AM CEST

The possibility that only good things happen to us in life is remote. In addition, for good things we do not have to prepare, but for failures, setbacks, losses, yes. One of the skills that helps us to optimally face these setbacks or challenges that life poses is resilience.That is why it is so important to help our children develop it.

What is resilience?

Resilience is the The ability of a person or group of people to continue projecting themselves into the future despite destabilizing events, difficult living conditions and very serious trauma or experiences. That is, not only endure, but recover and grow from that situation of stress, suffering, anxiety.

“Being a resilient person does not mean not suffering, not experiencing stress, anxiety, pain, sadness & mldr; No, on the road to resilience we have to accept discomfort. What has happened leaves me with a scar, but I move forward & rdquor ;, says psychologist and expert in emotional intelligence Begoña Ibarrola.

Why is building our children’s resilience so important?

We could say that the resilience acts as a protective shield against adversity to which we and our children are going to have to face yes or yes in life. “It is very important to know that resilience doesn’t just magically appear when we need it. Resilience must be developed, trained. If, for example, we live in a stressful, novel situation such as the pandemic and we need resilience and we have not trained it, we will not have it & rdquor ;.

“Resilience is a skill that is trained and brings us closer to happiness”

Begoña Ibarrola

Psychologist

Some say that resilience is the key to happiness. “It is not the only ingredient, because for me happiness is an internal attitude, but it is an ability that gives us quality of life and, therefore, brings us closer to happiness,” explains Begoña. “I would dare to say that resilience is the best gift parents can give their children & rdquor ;.

Keys to develop the resilience of our children

As we have mentioned, resilience does not come standard in our DNA, resilience is a skill that must be developed, and mothers and fathers can help our children to do so. Begoña Ibarrola gives us 8 keys to develop resilience in our children. “With these keys I can assure you that your children, in the face of any adversity or setback in life, will come out stronger & rdquor ;.

1.Safety and love

Secure attachment is the foundation of the building that is resilience. In other words, providing our children with security and love is the first step to equip them with this ability. Cover all your needs, not only the physiological ones, but also the affective ones. Our children need to feel loved, taken into account, respected, loved. The psychologist Rafa Guerrero always reminds us that a child whose affective needs have not been covered in childhood will spend his whole life trying to cover that lack, and it will not be difficult for him to develop an addiction (to drugs, to food, technology) or emotionally dependent relationships.

2. Self-esteem

A healthy and strong self-esteem is essential to successfully face any difficult situation that the future holds. It is vital that our children learn to love themselves, to value themselves, to respect themselves, to trust in their abilities. “This does not mean that we have to tell our children that they do everything well, it is to tell them that human beings learn through trial and error, and we all have strengths and weaknesses. If we trust them, they will trust themselves, if we don’t trust them, they will have low self-esteem and, in the face of any problem, they will see it as a catastrophe that they will not be able to face. And they are not even going to try to overcome it, because they are going to feel overwhelmed & rdquor ;.

3. Facilitate social relationships

Few people associate having friends with being resilient, but it has a lot to do with it. An isolated child is weaker. Isolation promotes insecurity and fear. Social isolation will make you not feel capable in the face of any adversity and also not have that support network to help you in difficult times. So by teaching our children to make friends, to cultivate friendships, we are helping them build resilience.

4.Teach them to tackle problems

Sometimes, with good intention, mothers and fathers tend to avoid problems for our children, without realizing that those small problems that may arise in childhood will serve as training to face bigger problems in adolescence and in adulthood. Therefore, do not avoid problems, help them feel capable of overcoming them.

5. be supportive

We must teach our children from a young age the importance of helping others, of seeing other people as a fellow man, not as an enemy. It is proven that when we help someone, we feel better, but it is also They will realize that people weave networks among ourselves, we do not help each other. Therefore, solidarity fosters resilience.

6.Teach them to set goals

From a young age, our children must set goals that they exceed and that serve as motivation. In this way, they will improve their self-esteem and the feeling of “I can & rdquor ;. But beware The goals must be attainable, because if they set impossible goals, the only thing we will achieve is that they are frustrated. Therefore, goals adapted to your age and abilities. And, every time they achieve them, congratulate them for the effort they have put into achieving them.

7. Teach them to see difficulties as challenges

Faced with a difficulty, first of all assume that it causes us a certain degree of discomfort, but quickly, teach our child to see this difficulty as a challenge. How? ITrying to find a solution by being creative and flexible. Creativity allows us to look for different alternatives, so that when something does not go well on path A, we look for path B. And flexible, because if path A has not worked, we can open our minds and try to go to B.

“Letting our children face small problems will serve as training for when they have to face, as adults, bigger problems”

Begoña Ibarrola

8. Error as learning

And, very importantly, teach them to see mistakes as learning opportunities, not failures. And here we mothers and fathers have a fundamental role, If we continually penalize the mistakes of our children, in the face of fear of failure, they will collapse and they will not want to face those challenges that life is going to pose to them.

Resilience in the family

Not only is there individual resilience, but there is also family resilience, that is, the ability to face problems and adversities as a group.

Begoña tells us about 3 protective factors, 3 simple habits or ways of relating as a family that will make our family stronger and less vulnerable to problems:

WEATHER: Spending time together is a protective element. “I’m not just talking about quality time, I’m also talking about quantity & rdquor ;.ROUTINES AND TRADITIONS: They provide us with a sense of belonging to a group. They make us feel like we belong to something much bigger than ourselves. “The team is more than the sum of its parts. We feel that together we are bigger & rdquor ;.FAMILY CELEBRATIONS: Achievements and triumphs are appreciated in them. Moments of joy are shared, but also difficult moments.

How does a resilient family act?

Resilient families act in a certain way in the face of adversity:

1- They are capable of acting appropriately in the face of the crisis. They do not deny the crisis, but put all the resources in common to help each other. If self-help within the family is not enough, help is sought outside.

2. They communicate assertively and respectfully. In addition, they take into account the point of view of the other.

3. They bond more when life hits them.

4. They develop realistic optimism. They do not deny the situation, the seriousness of what is happening, but focus on the positive and seek solutions.

5. They rely on their social network. Resilient families often have a network of relationships (friends, family, neighbors & mldr;) that help them in adverse situations.