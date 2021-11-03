11/03/2021 at 15:32 CET

Maria Refojos

In times of uncertainty, it is common to look for some type of anchor with which to secure the ground and avoid capsizing. It seems that for Spanish savers and investors this anchor has been the deposits, according to the data collected in the latest ‘Savings Barometer’ presented today by the Inverco Observatory. With data as of September 2021, 86% of those surveyed claimed to have contracted a deposit, which represents an increase of more than 30 percentage points compared to the 2019 report (53%). This instrument is also very far from individual pension plans and mutual funds, the second and third preferred products, respectively. Specifically, just over half of those interviewed (54%) save through a pension plan, while 4 out of 10 do so with funds.

“The high percentage of deposits is striking,” he said. Juan Manuel Mier, an expert from the Inverco Observatory, who has considered that “surely the covid may have affected”, since it is a volume that “for nothing & rdquor; it is comparable with other barometers from previous years. “All generations consider deposits as a vehicle to save”, has added.

Security before everything

Safety and trust continue to be the factors most valued by savers when making an investment decision, while profitability exceeds transparency as the third most important factor. For generations, centennials (under 27 years old) prioritize trust and profitability, while the rest bet on safety as the most relevant factor. Ana Martin de Santa Olalla, an expert at the Inverco Observatory, details that “trust is a priority factor for the youngest, an interesting detail because it shows that the professional’s work continues to be essential when drawing up a savings and investment strategy with private clients “.

Having a surplus for contingencies is the main reason to save for 38% of Spaniards

In addition to the type of product, where the most sequelae of the pandemic are observed is in the reasons why it is done mattress financial. When faced with this question, having a surplus for contingencies wins in full: which becomes the main reason to save for 38% of Spaniards, compared to 30% in 2019. Slightly more than two out of 10 take into account retirement , while the third motivation is to grow capital without a specific purpose, a priority for 21%.

If this answer is reviewed by age, the report reveals that just as unforeseen events are the first savings lever for all generations, the second varies: centennials and millennials choose to raise their wealth and Generation X, the ‘baby boomers’ and the ‘Silent Generation’ (over 71), do think more about supplementing the public pension.

The president of the Observatory, Angel Martinez-Aldama, has highlighted as significant data that unforeseen events are “the main problem to save” and that it is also a “common” reason for all generations. “It is true that when there are moments of uncertainty, and the pandemic has undoubtedly been a moment that has stressed us all, hope or optimism for the future is diminished,” he explained.

This may also be related to the fact that conservative investors (who expect reasonable returns and are not willing to take losses) remain in the majority. Specifically, they represent 49% of the total. In addition, a 25% of savers acknowledge having adopted a strategy of assuming less risk, a percentage that rises to 43% in the case of centennials and 32% in that of millennials.

Stratifying the risk profile according to age, the generation that shows the greatest tolerance to risk is those under 27 years of age: this segment is home to the highest percentage (13%) of dynamic savers, those who seek more profitability and they admit temporary losses. For its part, the moderate profile is more concentrated among millennials and centennials (48% and 52%, respectively), while the conservative profile is more relevant between those aged 40 and over.

“All this has its logic,” Martínez-Aldama has indicated. As stated by the president of the Inverco Observatory, “when I am younger, I have a higher risk profile; I have more time to generate more profitability and I can allow myself that at certain times, specific or due to market crisis, my profitability is lower or even negative, because I have more time to recover that investment. ”

Longer term

However, the report indicates that in general the Spanish saver looks more to the long term than before. Close to half of savers (48%) invest with a horizon of more than three years and 61% review the results at least once a month. Furthermore, they are less influenced by short-term shocks: 2 out of 3 savers have not changed their risk profile. “This is important: defining the investment horizon and our profile based on this horizon. Our investment policy should not change according to a more or less transitory situation … Therefore, these data speak well, they speak of being consistent (the saver) “, Martinez-Aldama has added.

Another of the changes derived from the situation experienced in recent months is the drop in the number of branches. The percentage of Spanish savers that are reported in their bank office has decreased by ten percentage points since 2019, to stand at 44%. “The fact of being locked up at home and having restricted mobility has changed our dynamics of daily life, and also in the way we inform ourselves,” said Ángel Martínez-Aldama, who believes that we will have to wait for the next barometer to see if it is a trend linked one hundred percent to the pandemic or if it consolidates.

On the other side of the scale are telephone counseling and through websites and apps, which have registered significant increases compared to two years ago. However, when it comes to hiring face-to-face, it still weighs more: six out of ten still hire this way, compared to 16% who do it online and 15% who do it in a call.