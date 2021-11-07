Travis Scott: 8 People Lose Their Life At AstroWorld Festival | INSTAGRAM

US media are reporting that at least eight people were the ones who lost their lives at the festival ASTROWORLDJust as Travis Scott was singing on stage on Friday night.

In addition, the authorities reported that there were dozens of people affected. There were at least 50,000 people They have said festival, which he was doing performed outdoors in the NTG Park, all the tickets were sold out, the incident happening at approximately eight PM in Miami.

The media report that the audience present was pushing themselves closer and closer to the stage so that the people present were compressed and could not escape from such a situation.

The event generated panic among those present, so everything became even more complicated. The spectators began to fight each other and generated the panic among those present which made everything much worse.

More than 300 people had to be treated at one of the medical posts that existed at the event.

23 people had to go to the hospital and 11 were in critical condition, 8 of them lost their lives and among them was a 10-year-old boy.

At the moment, videos are circulating where we can see the situation as everyone pushed each other and how some people were trapped among themselves, clips that show that the situation was too complicated and that fear greatly influenced the matter to become even more complicated.



Astroworld, the festival in which 8 people lost their lives while Travis Scott was singing.

There is also a video in which we can see Travis Scott a little confused, stopping the music and asking the staff and assistants to make space for the affected people.

However, many users are giving a negative opinion about Travis assuring that he had not done anything to stop what happened and that he only continues to sing, so we can also see some videos of the fans yelling that he has the show.

On the Internet there are many theories where they try to explain the reason for this situation and Travis Scott has simply appeared on his Instagram to explain what happened with his words and say that they are working on finding the families and also apologized to his fans who mean to him everything.