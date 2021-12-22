If you are basically a little fed up with only placing the Christmas tree and want to do something more original, we can advise you on a few projects that you will be able to carry out, all halfway between technology and DIY.

One of the most deeply rooted traditions is that of placing the Christmas tree, something for which the smallest of the house feel weak and that we do in order to see them happy.

But the truth is that for many of us it is no longer something that attracts us especially or, although we like it, we need something more than just tinsel and shiny balls.

That is why it is good to have something else to do and since you are surely passionate about technology, like us, you would be interested in carrying out tasks related to these dates, with a touch of what you are passionate about.

Let’s see a few technological and DIY projects that you can do in these next Christmas parties or even some of them can be prepared already.

Christmas tree with LED light

Assembling a Christmas tree with tinsel is fine, but being able to make one with a geek touch it sure satisfies us more.

This is a small rotating tree that turns out pretty straightforward to carry out at first, always counting that we are at least a little handyman.

We need a 2 mm diameter iron bar, 11 mini LED lights, 11 resistors and the tool we have to make welds.

Once we have it all there is only follow the instructions that marks the video to achieve a result as cool as it is exposed there.

Photo booth

Something that will turn out extremely funny and surprising At parties, it is that we can have our own photo booth, in order to take many photos of the moments in which we are with family or friends.

Obviously buying one is something that is expensive and, let’s say the truth, not very effective, since we will use it on just a few designated dates at most.

So it is a brilliant idea to be able to make our own following all the indications of the video that we have together above these letters, in order to take advantage of it on these dates where we meet so many people.

Christmas lights

The lights of the Christmas tree is something that can never be missing, since it is that touch of a lifetime to the tree and that it has always been.

But if these lights are controlled by the audio, the result will be even better, turning into a marvel.

What you will need for this project are Christmas lights, electrical tape, a solid-state relay, a power outlet adapter, a speaker (a cheap one is fine), a wire strippers, and a soldering iron.

In order to achieve this you must:

Open the speaker and remove the cables that connect to the amplifier Now we solder on the relay solid state. Then we solder one of the cables from the output adapter to the relay. After we remove the insulation from the female end of the power cord, leaving the wires exposed. We solder one of these cables to output adapter and the remaining cables of the power cable power supply to relay. In this way the lights will already begin to respond to the audio.

Automatic Christmas tree

Thanks to this project you will be able to create a Christmas tree whose lights you will be able to turn on and off while you rest on your sofa.

That is why we speak of an automatic system, which is very simple to perform.

We need to have a mini Christmas tree (we say mini for ease of handling), a decorative plate, three jumper cables, a light strip with 60 LEDs, an SD card and Pi Zero.

With all that and by following the steps that the video that we have on these paragraphs indicates, you will get a Christmas tree that you can ask through Alexa to turn on the lights, change color or turn them off.

Piezo Arduino Jukebox

The one thing we’re going to need to get to hear our favorite christmas songs In the Arduino Piezo disk machine style it’s a piezo buzzer, a 1220 ohm resistor, a pair of male-to-male jumper wires, a board, a USB cable, and a Piezo Buzzer.

The whole procedure, which explain the video step by step, It is simpler than it seems at first, starting by counting the positive and negative cables from the buzzer to the board, and then connecting one side to the resistance and the other end in the row that corresponds to it.

LED star

The truth is that this Christmas star is very pretty and on extremely original, something that will provoke more than one look from family or friends who come to your house.

We need 5 LEDs of the color we want (the one we like the most), a 9-volt battery and approximately 10 cm of copper wire.

If instead of a fixed light, we want it to blink, it will be as simple as buying LEDs that do it natively, although it is advisable that the battery is a little more powerful with 12 volts.

We must be clear that we are going to use solder quite a bit in this project, so we must have a certain skill or practice a lot and if it is wrong for us to start over.

In the video, the steps to follow so that this LED star becomes part of our Christmas decoration are very clear.

Christmas song

Surely you know the famous song of Wham titled Last Xmas. It is one of the most repeated throughout Christmas along with Mariah Carey’s.

We can make others, family and friends, listen to it thanks to a photo frame where we will put Days without listening to Last Xmas with a counter on top,

Thus when they press said counter it will return to zero, since the song of George Michael’s former group will begin to be heard.

We will only need a 3D picture frame, PCB, a counter and an MP3 module to complete it.

After seeing all the examples that we have left you to be original in our Christmas decoration, give it a geek touch and on top of it we do it with our own hands, surely you dare to do some of them.

Tell us which one you are going to do and how it turned out on our social networks.