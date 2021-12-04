12/03/2021 at 17:53 CET

Sport.es

80% of the ski and mountain resorts that are part of ATUDEM will be open this December bridge, both for the practice of winter sports and for tourist use. Winter has come early this year, with the eruptions of polar air in recent days, rains and snowfalls, especially in the northern half of the peninsula.

The result has been large thicknesses of snow most of the ATUDEM stations. The forecast for the bridge is snow to the flag and sustained cold, according to AEMET.

Open stations

By systems, all stations of the Pyrenean System will be open: Astún, Candanchú, Cerler, Formigal-Panticosa, Valdelinares, Lllanos del Hospital, Baqueira / Beret, Espot, Port Ainé, Tavascán, La Molina, Masella, Vall de Núria, Vallter 2000, Boí Taüll and Lles.

At Penibético System will be in operation Sierra Nevada, while the Cantabrian System will be active with more than 70% of its stations open: Alto Campoo, Valgrande Pajares, Fuentes de Invierno, San Isidro and Leitariegos (5/7).

Also, more than 80% of the Central System stations will open its facilities (Puerto de Navacerrada, La Pinilla, Sierra de Béjar and Madrid SnowZone). Finally, hehe two stations of the Iberian System will be in operation (Valdezcaray and Javalambre).

Commitment to the quality of the facilities

For this season, ATUDEM stations have invested 38.2 million euros, the highest figure in recent years, according to the recently published report Desire for snow. This figure confirms, once again, the commitment of Spanish stations to the quality of their facilities and respect for the environment, despite the complicated economic context caused by the pandemic.

The investment has been especially striking in the game for the slopes, which this season has amounted to 13.98 million euros, one of the highest figures for this concept in the last decade. “Spanish stations are better this season than they were a year ago& rdquor ;, as stated Jesus Ibáñez, president of ATUDEM.

With all this, ATUDEM highlights the good expectations for this new season 2021-2022, which presents record figures in terms of investments.