80% of threatened Spanish land vertebrates are unprotected. It is the dramatic conclusion of a study carried out by three Spanish researchers, which has just been published in the international journal ‘Journal for Nature Conservation’. Happens that four out of five terrestrial vertebrates in a vulnerable or endangered situation lack protection, management, conservation and recovery plans, despite the fact that current legislation requires it. “The ultimate reason for the underprotection of wildlife in Spain and in so many other countries could be the lack of political commitment and little social demand to protect biodiversity& rdquor ;, emphasize the scientists.

“Besides being the main cause of biodiversity loss, humans are also essential for sustainability and biological conservation. The regulations for the conservation of threatened species are key to responding to this challenge & rdquor ;, includes the first paragraph of the study, which assesses the effectiveness of the mandatory regulations in Spain for the effective protection of threatened terrestrial vertebrates.

The conclusions of the study are concerning: only 20% of threatened terrestrial vertebrates have management plans approved by the autonomous communities. And important taxonomic and regional biases are observed, since some animal groups receive much more political and social attention than others.

“Higher levels of protection appear in regions with higher percentages of protected areas, greater citizen environmental awareness, lower GDP per capita and shorter regional lists,” the researchers conclude.

‘Forgotten’ species

Herpetofauna (a branch of zoology that studies reptiles and amphibians) has fewer approved management plans than mammals or birds. “Our results highlight the importance of integrating the perspective, knowledge and practices of all stakeholders (Academia, governments and society) to effectively enforce environmental regulations& rdquor ;, indicate the authors.

Iberian lynx. | Pixabay

Conservation actions focus on a small charismatic group of animals, primarily motivated by the popularity of the species rather than their threatened status. An example of a popular bird would be the white stork (Ciconia ciconia), while among the ‘forgotten’ species, would be the turtles or the galapagos, recognized as threatened or even in danger of extinction in some cases, but which, despite this, lack management plans.

A concrete example of the “diversity of treatment& rdquor; can be seen in Andalusia, where both the black tortoise (Testudo graeca) and the Iberian lynx (Lynx pardinus) are listed as ‘endangered’, but the reptile still does not have a plan for their recovery, while the feline does. it has and receives great attention, both political, social and media.

Another conclusion is that not all Spanish regions protected their fauna equally. There is “great variability & rdquor ;, because while some protect all threatened species, others have not developed management plans for almost none of them. Two autonomous communities, Catalonia and Castilla y León, do not even have approved regional lists of threatened species. For this reason they were excluded from the analysis.

The disparity is huge: The Principality of Asturias has all its threatened species –among them the brown bear and the grouse– with approved plans, while the Community of Madrid only has management plans for 6 percent of the vulnerable and endangered species.

Environmental awareness

On the other hand, regions with lists of widely threatened species tend to cover a smaller percentage of them using management plans, “probably due to budgetary, technical and administrative limitations& rdquor;, the scientists note.

“The application of joint management plans for a group of similar species, which are affected by the same threats (such as steppe birds), or plans to protect specific habitats could be useful in case of scarcity of resources for regions with longer lists & rdquor ;, the study states.

White stork. | Pixabay

The researchers hypothesized that regions with greater economic capacity (higher GDP per capita) would provide higher budgets for conservation policies, but they found just the opposite: the number of threatened species with a management plan tends to decrease when the GDP per capita increases. The conclusion is that the richest regions are also “the most urban and industrialized & rdquor; and “attach less importance to nature & rdquor;, perhaps because there is “less social pressure on the protection of species & rdquor ;.

The study also reveals that the percentage of protected areas in a community is directly proportional to the number of species with approved management plans. More economic resources and research efforts are allocated to protected areas than to unprotected territories, thus generating “more knowledge about the species that inhabit them and more elements to develop management plans & rdquor ;.

Another variable analyzed by the scientists was the environmental awareness, that “varies greatly between different Spanish regions& rdquor ;. The relationship between environmental awareness and the proportion of species with a management plan makes it difficult to identify the causality of this relationship, the authors acknowledge.

Long delays in approving management plans

“On the one hand, the high levels of environmental awareness in the regions can pressure governments to develop conservation measures or, on the contrary, conservation plans promote dissemination actions to raise awareness in society, and these actions can increase the environmental awareness & rdquor ;.

“Regions with more protected areas lead to better environmental education and promote wildlife tourism, which also increases environmental awareness.. In this sense, the conservation education, a first step towards greater environmental awareness, could also explain regional biases in management plans & rdquor ;, points out the document.

Regarding taxonomic biases, birds, followed by mammals, obtain higher percentages of approved management plans than herpetofauna. These differences could be explained because reptiles and amphibians are “less popular species& rdquor ;, and even suffer “social rejection & rdquor; In some areas of Spain, as they are considered harmful by local populations, the authors point out, perhaps that is why they have “least priority& rdquor; for political leaders.

Montseny Triton. | Barcelona Zoo

Another aspect that the study has revealed has to do with “Big delays & rdquor; in the approval of management plans. National legislation specifies that a conservation plan must be applied for “vulnerable & rdquor; within a maximum period of 5 years and a recovery plan for “threatened & rdquor; within a maximum period of 3 years.

But the reality is far from these requirements, since management plans take around 10 years to be approved. And that considering only the species with approved plans, which represent less than 30% of the total threatened species.

Vulnerability to climate change

The biggest danger is that the delay in carrying out conservation measures and actions “could affect the preservation of species, especially that of species that are close to extinction & rdquor ;, warn the scientists, who underline that in the current context of “global change & rdquor ;, the timing of conservation actions is “crucial, particularly for those species that are vulnerable to climate change & rdquor;.

They also point out that early approval of management plans is “economically more efficient and improves biodiversity recovery & rdquor;. For this reason, they demand that governments approve and apply “the necessary regulations to protect endangered species & rdquor ;; and to society, to pressure governments to draft and subsequently enforce regulations. They believe that local working groups and environmental volunteers could improve the actual implementation of management plans.

“Given the crisis of biodiversity and the taxonomic and regional biases of threatened species in Spain, we consider necessary a greater national coordination, as well as sufficient budget allocations for researchers and technicians to cover all taxonomic groups, and to carry out periodic evaluations of both. lists of threatened species and management plans & rdquor ;, collects the study.

Capercaillie. | Pixabay

“Effective protection of biodiversity would ultimately result in a direct and indirect increase in ecosystem services, which could be considered medium and long-term investments,” the authors conclude: Jorge Garcia-Macía, from the University of Alicante; Irene Pérez Ibarra, from the University of Zaragoza; Y Roberto C. Rodríguez-Caro, from the Miguel Hernández University of Elche.

List by regions

Vulnerable and endangered vertebrate species by autonomous communities and percentage of them with approved plans:

1. Asturias 100% of approved protection plans (6 threatened species)

2. La Rioja 63% (22)

3. Balearic Islands 63% (36)

4. Andalusia 60% (45)

5. R.Murcia 44% (20)

6. Canary Islands 42% (14)

7. C. Valenciana 38% (51)

8. Extremadura 33% (41)

9. Castilla-La Mancha 28% (82)

10. Basque Country 27% (43)

11. Navarra 20% (33)

12. Cantabria 17% (23)

13. Aragon 11% (28)

14. Galicia 9% (65)

15. Madrid 6% (33).

16. Catalonia (does not have an approved list of threatened species)

17. Castilla y León (does not have an approved list of threatened species)

