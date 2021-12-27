This Monday, for the fourth day in a row, US airlines about 800 more flights canceled having banned thousands of take-offs over Christmas weekend, as cases of omicron throughout the country, forcing crews to isolate themselves and travelers to find other ways to get around.

Even the actions of American Airlines Group Inc, United Airlines Holdings Inc, Delta Air Line Inc and southwest Airlines Co were 2% to 3% down in trading before the opening bell on Wall Street, it details. ..

Almost 740 flights were canceled within, to or from the United States on Monday morning, as counted by the flight tracking website FlightAware.com.

Monday’s flight cancellations were added to the more than 3,000 cancellations that occurred over the weekend After the Christmas holidays, which is usually a peak travel time for Americans.

Why are they canceling flights?

With the rise in infections, airlines have been forced to cancel flights, and airlines pilots and cabin crew have had to quarantine themselves.

Delta, United, JetBlue Y American They have indicated that the coronavirus has caused personnel problems. European and Australian airlines have also canceled flights at this time due to contagions among their employees, but the weather and other factors have also played an important role in the lack of personnel, it indicates AP.

Winter weather in the northwestern United States caused about 250 cancellations of flights to or from Seattle on Sunday, Alaska Airlines reported, and the airline expected more than 100 flights are canceled on Monday. However, he stressed that the contagion of Covid-19 among his crew is no longer a factor.

For its part, United reported the cancellation of 115 flights on Monday, of the more than 4,000 scheduled, due to cases of coronavirus in its crew.

Flight delays and cancellations linked to staff shortages have been a constant problem this year. Airlines urged their employees to resign in 2020 when air travel crashed, and this year they suffer from a lack of staff because his activities recovered faster than most expected.

