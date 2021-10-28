10/28/2021 at 4:12 PM CEST

Spaniards are especially aware of climate change, to the point that they largely support the adoption of stricter measures by the Government, including the creation of a tax that levies the products and services that contribute the most to global warming. . Almost 9 out of 10 want to eliminate short flights by plane to replace them by train whenever possible, according to a survey by the European Investment Bank (EIB), the EU financial institution.

A vast majority of Spaniards (83%) believe they are more concerned about the climate emergency than their own Government (eight points more than the European average of 75%). They claim that existing measures are too flexible, so that individuals and companies are not forced to change their behaviors and practices. For this reason, 58% of Spanish citizens believe that Spain will not be able to drastically reduce its carbon emissions by 2050, as it was committed to in the Paris Agreements.

Consequently, 81% are in favor of stricter government measures to impose changes in citizens’ behavior, similar to the measures taken during the Covid-19 crisis. This figure is two points higher than last year and is 11 points above the European average (70%).

The first edition of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Climate Survey 2021-2022 explores citizens’ perception of climate change and the measures they expect their country to take to combat it.

Minimal support for nuclear energy

A great majority of Spaniards think that their country should make greater use of renewable energy (76%) to cope with the climate crisis, a figure that is 13 points higher than the European average (63%).

Spaniards with left-wing political views are much more in favor of renewable energy than those with right-wing political views (85% versus 65%), with a difference of 20 points.

Spaniards place nuclear energy (9%, three points below the European average of 12%) and natural gas (4%, two points below the European average) well below renewable energies as energies that are they have to develop to cope with climate change.

10% of Spaniards (7% of men and 13% of women) would prioritize energy saving over the development of other energy sources to face the climate crisis.

Yes to a climate tax and to cut the plane

Spaniards would welcome various proposals to accelerate the fight against climate change. 95% are in favor of strengthening education and sensitizing children about sustainable consumption.

94% are in favor of imposing a guarantee of a minimum of 5 years on any electrical or electronic product and 89% say they want to replace short-haul flights with fast and low-polluting trains in collaboration with neighboring countries.

Three-quarters of Spaniards (75%) would be in favor of a tax on the products and services that contribute the most to warming global. Even 73% of those surveyed with an income level considered as low income would be in favor of this tax.

«89% of Spanish respondents say they want to replace short-distance flights with fast trains. This is one of the EIB’s top priorities across Europe. In Spain, we contributed 890 million euros to Adif Alta Velocidad to finance the high-speed line that connects Madrid with Extremadura, used by more than 2.6 million passengers per year. We must work together, mobilize resources from the private sector and invest in new disruptive technologies to achieve the climate goals we have set ourselves, ”said EIB Vice President Ricardo Mourinho Félix.

Main results of the survey for Spain:

-82% of Spaniards affirm that climate change is the greatest challenge facing society in the century

-81% consider that climate change has an impact on their daily lives (+5 points compared to last year).

-83% believe that they are more concerned about the climate emergency than their Government.

-81% of Spanish respondents are in favor of stricter government measures that force citizens to change their behavior.

-58% believe that their country will not be able to drastically reduce its carbon emissions by 2050.

-89% say they would like to replace short-haul flights with fast and low-polluting trains in collaboration with neighboring countries.

-75% would be in favor of a tax on products and services that contribute the most to global warming.

Full tables of survey results: https://djeholdingsdrive-my.sharepoint.com/:x:/r/personal/karla_diaz_edelman_com/_layouts/15/Doc.aspx?sourcedoc=%7BA5813B60-1E50-4FDF-9403-A9BAE184F41B % 7D & file = EIB% 20Climate% 20Survey% 202021-% 20Results% 20All% 20countries% 20-% 2027.09.2021% 20 (EU% 2027)% 20-% 20PR1.xlsx & action = default & mobileredirect = true

It may interest you: Young Spaniards, increasingly ecologically aware