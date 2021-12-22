12/22/2021 at 16:03 CET

Drafting

We already know the Fat Christmas. 86148 has been the chosen number and has been one of the raffle drums along with the jackpot, endowed with 4 million euros for the series or 400,000 euros for the tenth.

Just a few seconds after starting the seventh table of the Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery 2021, at 12:12 pm on December 22, the girl from San Ildefonso Yanisse Alexandra Soto Rivera he sang the number 86148 and then Paula Figuereo Figuereo announced that he was graced with the ‘Gordo’ award.

The 86148 is the tallest Gordo in history. In fact, so far, the record was held by the 79250 that came out in 2010. At the opposite extreme we find the 00523, which was the first prize in the 1827 Christmas drawing.

Seeing the graceful ball, the girls of San Ildefonso, visibly excited, sang the number and the award as they approached the presidential table to show the balls, which have been drawn by Salvador Constantin Roa and Fernanda Daniela Laborde.

While the minors sang through tears, the public present at the Teatro Real in Madrid, where the Extraordinary Draw is held, received the ‘Gordo’ among cheers, applause and shouts of ‘Otra, otra’.

The first prize of the Draw has fallen in Madrid, specifically in the Atocha station and in Toledo street; in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, in Santoña (Cantabria) and in Ayamonte (Huelva).

When he was about to finish the seventh table and it seemed that he was not going to distribute more prizes, two fifths have come out. On the tenth wire, at 12:33 hours, the number 69,457 was sung, graced with 60,000 euros to the series and just two minutes later, at 12:35 hours, the girls of San Ildefonso announced the sixth fifth prize, which has been for 89,053.