

Vicente Ferández made a lot of money thanks to music, but also because it was very good for business.

Photo: Kevin Winter / .

Vicente Fernández, the recently deceased idol who was internationally famous for his performances of ranchera music, was not only good at singing, but Together with his family they created 88 brands and 25 companies with which they have capitalized on their popularity., published Forbes Mexico.

Vicente Fernández Gómez and his sons Alejandro, Vicente and Gerardo Fernández Abarca, have created companies dedicated to the production and sale of tequila, avocado, alcoholic beverages, key rings, perfumes, fragrances, as well as companies dedicated to the organization of musical shows, real estate developments and technology, among others.

Vicente Fernández Gómez, as an entrepreneur, created more than 33 commercial brands to sell souvenirs and other products to his millions of fans.. In 2003, “Chente” registered the “Vicente Fernández” brand to manufacture and sell clothing, footwear, hats, perfumes, fragrances, tequila, magazines, portraits and calendars, among other products, as well as to offer entertainment services provided by artists. entertainment, educational, sports and cultural activities.

The greatest idol of ranchera music created the “VFG” brand, with which it manufactures and markets key rings, tequila, handbags, wallets, purses, luggage items and a large number of various products, in addition to offering advertising, business management and business administration services.

Through the brand “Chente Fernández”, the family provides musical performance services, organization of musical concerts and services for entertainment artists. And with the stamp of “Don Vicente” they manufacture alcoholic beverages and tequila.

Other trademarks registered by the family of singers are “Fernández the Goodbye of a great one” and “An Azteca in the Azteca”. The idol of Huetitlán is also a shareholder of the companies: Ganadería Rancho la Ciénega and El Caminante Taxi Aéreo.

For his part Alejandro Fernández Abarca, is the owner of 15 trademarks and partner and owner in some 20 companies based in Guadalajara.

Before venturing into the world of entertainment, the interpreter of “Like who loses a star” created the brand “Flower by AF” to offer advertising services, business management, business administration, as well as for the production and sale of natural plants and flowers.

Other of Alejandro’s brands are: “MPT Entertainment For Value”, with which it offers education, training, entertainment, sports and cultural activities; with “The foal”, manufactures and sells clothing, footwear, headgear and alcoholic beverages; and with “AF” produces fine jewelery, costume jewelery, precious stones, horological and chronometric instruments.

Alejandro and Gerardo Vicente Fernández Abarca are partners in the companies: “Inmobiliaria el Jilguero”, “Organization of Western Shows”, “Executive Connection GDL”, “Desarrolladora Santa Fe-Zapopan”, “Inmobiliaria Ferabar” and “Grupo Cavae”.

For his part Gerardo Fernández Abarca owns 20 trademarks such as “Arena VFG”, which offers production services and organization of shows, presentation of entertainment shows.

Through “Los 3 Potrillos” the Fernandezes offer services to provide food and beveragesCountry bar, restaurant, and they produce a large number of items.

With the musical and entrepreneurial talent of the Fernández family It is estimated that the fortune that the “Charro de Huetitlán” left by inheritance $ 25 million dollars, according to a Celbrity Net Worth post.

Vicente Fernández was born on February 17, 1940 and died in Guadalajara on December 12, 2021, at age 81. RIP

You may also like:

These would be the millions that Vicente Fernández left as an inheritance

To cry! Alejandro Fernández said goodbye to his father, Vicente Fernández, with a beautiful video

Joe Biden and Beyoncé mourn the death of Vicente Fernández