Programming is within the reach of anyone who has an interest and an Android phone, thanks to all the applications available in the Play Store to be able to start giving the code.

New Year, New goals. If one of your goals this year is to learn to code, you’ve come to the right place. We have compiled nine applications with which you can learn to generate code from your mobile.

Yes, from your Android phone. And, is that, nowadays it is not necessary more to learn to program. These applications are free, although they have payment and advertising options. You don’t have to use all of them. But it is best to try them to see which one fits the best.

Programming Hub

Programming Hub has a very well designed interface. Among the benefits of the application what we find is that you can learn various programming languages.

Those that are available are the following: HTML, Javascript, C, C ++, C #, Swift, Python, R, Java, Artificial Intelligence, CSS and etc. The list is much longer, but you will have to download the app and try it to know it.

Grasshopper

Grasshopper was one of the first applications to focus on teaching programming to users for free.

The interface is somewhat more childish, without this being a bad thing, so anyone can start learning to program even starting from a base that is almost or totally null.

Encode

Encode, unlike Grasshopper, has a more professional and straightforward interface. It can be a bit intimidating at first, but it has the same intention as the rest of the applications: to teach programming.

What’s more, The interesting thing about this application is that it has small challenges with which to put into practice everything learned so far.

Codeacademy Go

Codeacademy Go is made for users to practice programming from anytime, anywhere.

Like the rest of applications, the way of teaching code is entertaining and is made for everyone. What’s more, It also has tests with which to check what you have learned.

Mime

What makes Mimo different from other applications is that After completing the different levels of learning, an accrediting certificate can be generated.

It never hurts to have a role that can be included in the curriculum to demonstrate that you have certain knowledge.

SoloLearn

SoloLearn has a very interesting social component and, that is, the application allows users to compete with each other to check each other’s knowledge.

What’s more, It has other advantages such as 2,000 lessons and more than 15,000 practices to put what you have learned to the test. There is also the fact that each user can build their professional profile.

Enki

Enki is an application that combines much of the above, although the most striking thing is that it integrates a dark mode to be able to write code at night without disturbing anyone.

This application has been tested by Forbes and has given quite positive results. Of course, it may be somewhat overwhelming in options at first.

Programming Hero

Programming Hero brings programming to absolute beginners. It is designed so that anyone can access it and do not have any problem starting to program.

It may be too childish or it is designed in a video game format, but it is more than recommended for anyone who has some respect for programming.

Code Hub

Code Hub is possibly the application with the worst interface of all that we have named. And, it is that, it is made for those who only want to program.

All components such as the social section, tests or building a career disappear in this application. The only thing that can be done is programming.

