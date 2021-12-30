Netflix says goodbye to 2021 by releasing one of the platform’s most beloved series: Cobra Kai. The spin-off and continuation of Karate Kid has become one of the streaming service’s most followed fictions and its fourth season promises to be the most epic yet.

And it is that the All-Valley tournament will mark the fourth season, in addition to the return of an old acquaintance: Terry Silver himself (Thomas Ian Griffith). A long-awaited moment, as fans have waited almost a whole year for the 10 new episodes, which point to a brutal showdown between Cobra Kai and the dojo of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

Therefore, we review nine keys to remember before watching the fourth season:

1.- ROBBY FOLLOWS ON THE SIDE OF KREESE

One of the highlights of Cobra Kai is the ever-changing character alliances. However, Robby (Tanner Buchanan), Johnny’s son, continues to be faithful to Kreese and Cobra Kai, so in the fourth season it will be key how Lawrence’s offspring lives Kreese’s alliance with Terry.

2.- THE ALLIANCE OF DANIEL AND JOHNNY

Eventually, Johnny and Daniel put their differences behind them and formed an unexpected alliance. They both apply the motto “The enemy of my enemy is my friend”, which means that they both have a common rival: Kreese’s Cobra Kai. With Johnny training Miguel (Xolo Meridueña) and Daniel training Sam (Mary Mouser), it will be interesting to see what comes out of this union between the Miyagi-Do and the Eagle Fang.

3.- TERRY SILVER IS BACK

The arrival of Terry Silver will turn the series upside down, as advances indicate that he will be the new de facto leader of the Cobra Kai. The previews that Netflix has shown also show that it will not be a simple cameo, but that Terry, villain of the third film installment of the saga, has come to stay and will seek to destabilize as much as possible the alliance of Johnny and Daniel.

4.- HAWK’S CHANGE OF SIDE

The third season surprised with the change of side of Hawk (Jacob Bertrand), when he reconciled with Dimitri (Gianni DeCenzo). At the moment, the young man to continue being attached to the Miyagi-Do and it does not seem that he is going to return to the Cobra Kai. Now, the question remains, which the fourth season is expected to resolve, whether this change of side means that Hawk is also loyal to the dojo.

5.- ALI’S RETURN

For fans of the original Karate Kid saga, seeing Ali Mills (Elisabeth Shue) again was a moment of nostalgia. You could feel the romantic tension over the possibility of Ali and Johnny reliving their youthful love. Now, it’s time to remember that Johnny was already dating Carmen (Vanessa Rubio), Miguel’s mother. Does it mean that a love triangle is coming?

6.- SAM AND ROBBY’S RELATIONSHIP

One of the reasons that Robby returned to Kreese’s arms in season three instead of continuing in the Miyagi-Do was that he interpreted that Sam and Miguel were having an affair, which caused a fit of jealousy that made him be back in Cobra Kai. Will the fourth season be the one of reconciliation?

7.- THE RECONCILIATION OF SAM AND MIGUEL

On the other hand, the third season was that of the reconciliation of Sam and Miguel. This “returned to their networks” after a brief season joined the violent rival dark side. The young man was in a coma for a long time, which made him reconsider. Everything indicates that in the fourth round, both will join more, to Robby’s chagrin.

8.- THE ALL-VALLEY TOURNAMENT

After several ups and downs that almost ended in a definitive cancellation, the All-Valley tournament returns for this fourth season. The victory will be the main plot of the new episodes, as this celebration has caused the union of forces that seemed impossible and the return of characters from the past.

9.- MIKE BARNES IS ALSO BACK

According to Heavy.com, the fourth season will also be the return of Mike Barnes, Terry Silver’s seasoned pupil in Karate Kid III. Considering that the antagonists of the fiction are rearming, it would not be strange that the return of Barnes is to solidify the confrontation against Johnny Daniel.

